Live Game Thread, Updates for Texas Longhorns vs. St. John's Exhibition

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 13 St. John's are set for a high-profile exhibition matchup in Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon with the start of the 2026-27 season just around the corner.

"Being able to play in The Garden is a great experience for all of our players," Texas head coach Sean Miller said. "Really grateful that we have a chance to give them that opportunity, and the trip itself, playing a true road game."

Texas is coming off of two closed scrimmages against Arizona State and SMU but will face a new preseason test against the Red Storm, something Miller knows will a true measuring stick for his team.

"When you play against St. John's, it's like going into the athletic crucible," Miller said. "You got to have some toughness. You have to have the ability to get open. You have to play through contact. You have to play full court. You have to play through exhaustion. When a shot goes up, there'll be no team that will try to get second shots more than St. John's. They are relentless in terms of their effort level, and it comes in waves throughout a 40-minute cycle."

Once the game begins, follow along below for live updates, stats and up-to-the-moment takeaways as Texas takes on St. John's at Madison Square Garden.

Starting Lineups

Texas Longhorns guard Isaiah Johnson speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas



PG - Isaiah Johnson



SG - Austin Goosby



SF - Elyjah Freeman



PF - David Punch



C - Matas Vokietaitis

St. John's



PG - Quinn Ellis



SG - Ian Jackson



SF - Tounde Yessoufou



PF - Keyshawn Hall



C - Ruben Prey

FIRST HALF

Under-16

The Longhorns got on the board first as Goosby found Vokietaitis for an easy layup after a quick opening set. St. John's responded with a 4-0 run before Jackson hit a corner triple to give the Johnnies a 7-3 lead.

Goosby answered with a corner triple of his own but St. John's forced Texas into another turnover. Hall took advantge and scored two more buckets to extend the lead to 13-6. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for Texas. St. John's led 15-9 at the under-16 timeout.

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