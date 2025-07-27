Longhorns Country

Lakers Announce Signing of Former Texas Longhorns Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed a former Texas Longhorns forward to a deal.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) passes the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) passes the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Los Angeles Lakers are making some roster moves following the end of Summer League action, and a former Texas Longhorns forward is right in the mix of it all.

The Lakers announced Saturday that they have signed former Texas forward Arthur Kaluma to an Exhibit 10 deal, which gives him the chance to compete with the team during training camp and preseason with the potential of earning a spot with the team's G League affiliate or on the opening day roster.

Kaluma joins a few other notable college players to sign Exhibit 10 deals with the Lakers, as R.J Davis (North Carolina), Eric Dixon (Villanova) and Augustas Marčiulionis (St. Mary's) also put pen to paper.

Arthur Kaluma's Summer League Stats

Kaluma averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while playing 12.3 minutes per game in four Summer League games with the Lakers.

Signing with the Lakers is a positive step for Kaluma, who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after spending his final year of college at Texas. Should he work his way onto L.A.'s roster when the season begins this fall, Kaluma would join former Longhorns big man Jaxson Hayes, who reached an agreement to re-sign with the Lakers on a one-year deal earlier this month.

Kaluma wasn't the only former Longhorn on L.A.'s summer league roster. He was joined by guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who became a fan favorite in his only season at Texas during the memorable 2022-23 campaign when he won Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

As for Kaluma, he averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds at Texas last season. He was the team's second-leading scorer behind freshman guard Tre Johnson, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Wizards in last month's draft.

In an 87-82 loss to No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 7 last season, Kaluma had a career-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds. He finished 12 of 16 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range, nearly leading Texas on a improbable comeback in the process.

After a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Kaluma talked about what he brings to the table as a player.

"Just my fundamentals, my tools," Kaluma said. "(I have a) 7'1 wingspan, I'm 6'8. I can move my feet on the ball, defend one through five and then I can knock down open shots and make good reads. ... "[Teams have] been telling me my calling card in the NBA is going to be playing defense and knocking down open shots. So every workout I'm in, that's what I try to showcase -- my ability to guard and my ability to bring energy and communicate."

feed

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Basketball