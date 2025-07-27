Lakers Announce Signing of Former Texas Longhorns Forward
AUSTIN -- The Los Angeles Lakers are making some roster moves following the end of Summer League action, and a former Texas Longhorns forward is right in the mix of it all.
The Lakers announced Saturday that they have signed former Texas forward Arthur Kaluma to an Exhibit 10 deal, which gives him the chance to compete with the team during training camp and preseason with the potential of earning a spot with the team's G League affiliate or on the opening day roster.
Kaluma joins a few other notable college players to sign Exhibit 10 deals with the Lakers, as R.J Davis (North Carolina), Eric Dixon (Villanova) and Augustas Marčiulionis (St. Mary's) also put pen to paper.
Arthur Kaluma's Summer League Stats
Kaluma averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while playing 12.3 minutes per game in four Summer League games with the Lakers.
Signing with the Lakers is a positive step for Kaluma, who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after spending his final year of college at Texas. Should he work his way onto L.A.'s roster when the season begins this fall, Kaluma would join former Longhorns big man Jaxson Hayes, who reached an agreement to re-sign with the Lakers on a one-year deal earlier this month.
Kaluma wasn't the only former Longhorn on L.A.'s summer league roster. He was joined by guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who became a fan favorite in his only season at Texas during the memorable 2022-23 campaign when he won Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.
As for Kaluma, he averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds at Texas last season. He was the team's second-leading scorer behind freshman guard Tre Johnson, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Wizards in last month's draft.
In an 87-82 loss to No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 7 last season, Kaluma had a career-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds. He finished 12 of 16 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range, nearly leading Texas on a improbable comeback in the process.
After a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Kaluma talked about what he brings to the table as a player.
"Just my fundamentals, my tools," Kaluma said. "(I have a) 7'1 wingspan, I'm 6'8. I can move my feet on the ball, defend one through five and then I can knock down open shots and make good reads. ... "[Teams have] been telling me my calling card in the NBA is going to be playing defense and knocking down open shots. So every workout I'm in, that's what I try to showcase -- my ability to guard and my ability to bring energy and communicate."