Texas Longhorns Bench Forward for Lack of 'Competitive Spirit'
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has made the trip back from the Maui Invitational and are now ready to close out non-conference play on a high note.
But while in Maui, Texas head coach Sean Miller made a notable change to the rotation that involved a player who had started the first four games of the season.
Texas forward Nic Codie did not play in the win over NC State due to a coach's decision, and based on Miller's latest comments, it appears he has some work to do to receive increased minutes headed into Wednesday's matchup against Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Sean Miller's Comments on Nic Codie
When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI why Codie didn't play, Miller made it clear that things well within Codie's control were why he didn't play in that ranked win over NC State.
“Nic Codie is a young player that we believe in. His effort level, his attitude, his daily disposition, his competitive spirit, all have to improve," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI.
Miller's comments said a lot about where Codie is at in his development during his sophomore year.
Codie started the first four games of the year, including the season opener against Duke, but an injury forced him to sit out in the matchup against Rider at home on Nov. 18.
Miller elected to insert forward Camden Heide into the starting lineup, and he took advantage, scoring 20 points on six made 3s in a career-best performance before starting the team's next three games in Maui.
Heide proved he was deserving of a spot in the starting lineup, but it remained to be seen if Miller would go back to Codie. It's pretty obvious now who the coaching staff prefers.
Through six games this season, Codie is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 51.7 percent shooting.
Just because Codie didn't play during the final game in Maui doesn't mean he won't see action on Wednesday at home against Virginia. Miller and the coaching staff could give Codue a chance at re-proving himself in short spurts before inserting him back into the rotation on a full-time basis.
In the frontcourt, the Longhorns are currently leaning on center Matas Vokietaitis and forward Lassina Traore while true freshman Declan Duru Jr. has provided some nice minutes as well. Before heading into SEC play, Texas will need Codie at his best in order to bolster the team's depth in this area.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7