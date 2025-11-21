New Texas Longhorns Signees Already Earning Major Honors
The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of getting their 2025-26 season rolling already through five games of the season, sitting with a 4-1 record, after wrapping up a four-game home stand with four consecutive wins as Sean Miller's squad heads down to Maui for the Maui Invitational beginning on Monday, Nov. 24.
The Longhorns are still a work in progress, going through the motions with numerous new faces in the locker room pairing together with some old faces in Miller's first season at the helm. Texas finds its newcomers leading the way, are center Mata Vokietaitis and forward Dailyn Swain being first and second for the Longhorns in average points per game, followed by a returning Tramon Mark.
Texas's full focus will be on gelling as quickly as possible throughout the non-conference schedule before hitting SEC play. The Longhorns will look like a different team once the spring rolls around than they do right now in the fall. However, with a glance towards the future, the Longhorns have incredible talent coming down the pipeline, with two 2026 commits earning spots on a watchlist for a major award.w
Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
On Thursday, a pair of the Longhorns' commitments from their 2026 recruiting class in guards Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden saw their names added to the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year watch list the Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced, being two of 50 high school basketball players on the list.
The award is given to the most outstanding high school basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success, and the winner is usually announced in late winter or early spring. The award has an illustrious lineage with past winners being some of basketball's most legendary players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Jason Kidd, to recent standout winners like Cooper Flagg, Chet Holmgren, and Cade Cunningham.
Both Players as Prospects
Miller's first full recruiting class is building out nicely, already with four commitments for the 2026 cycle, currently sitting as the No. 7 recruiting class in the country by 247Sports.
Of the two Longhorns named to the watch list, Goosby headlines the 2026 class for the Longhorns, as the top prospect, a four-star prospect, and ranked as the No. 18 player in the country, Goosby recently made his commitment to Texas on Nov. 19. The Melissa, Texas native is the fifth-best player at his position and listed as the No. 2 player from the Lone Star State per 247Sports.
A scouting report by 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, raved about Goosby's athleticism and high-level basketball IQ.
"There aren’t many players, or certainly guards, in the country who can match the sheer tools of Austin Goosby," Finkelstein wrote. "He has very good backcourt size at 6-foot-5, long arms with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, and big hands. He’s a bouncy vertical athlete, a lay-up maker with his dominant right hand, has soft natural hands, and touch. His best attribute though may be his feel for the game. He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball."
The second Texas player on the watch list, in Ogden, is the Longhorns' second-highest rated recruit in the 2026 class, also ranked as a four-star prospect. Ogden is ranked as the No. 30 player in the country as the combo guard was the first commitment the Longhorns received in the 2026 class, committing on Nov. 12. The local Austin, Texas talent is rated as the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 4 player out of the state of Texas.
With a scouting report from Finkelstein, this time focusing on Ogden, what's highlighted is the guard's prolific scoring ability at each level of the court.
"While the long-distance shooting has evolved into his biggest weapon, he’s far from a one-dimensional threat," Finkelstein wrote. "He’s crafty, can take smaller defenders into the mid-post, and has the high release to score over top of them with his pull-up. He’s also tough, physical, and has a real knack for getting himself to the free-throw line. He can still lack some quickness and length with his first step, but is also gradually putting more pressure on the rim."