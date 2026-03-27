Poor Officiating Cost Texas Longhorns a Trip to the Elite Eight

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are leaving the dance after losing to the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen.

Texas kept it close all game, dueling with the Big 10 Champions until a tip-in put the Boilermakers ahead with less than a second left.

However, Purdue would not have gotten that tip-in and the game may have not evne been that close if a few plays had been correctly called during the game.

Inability From Refs to Call Offensive Fouls Led to Texas' Loss

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis, Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff and Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver go for the ball in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

College basketball, especially in March, is physical. However, that comes with an expectation that referees will call an even game for both teams.

That was not the case at tonight's game at San Jose's SAP Center.

Purdue's interior players were allowed to hook Longhorns center Matats Vokietaitis' arms all night, however Vokietatis was not allowed to retaliate.

TKR flopping and doing hook and holds every possession lmao pic.twitter.com/EgtZCZapGk — John (@iam_johnw) March 27, 2026

Purdue, knowing that Texas has been heavily reliant on the post-play of Vokietaitis, sought to take him out early. Thanks to the referees, they achieved that goal.

After playing at least 30 minutes in both the first and second round of the tournament, he was limited to 23 tonight.

The Boilermakers pushed the envelope early and were aggressive when the referees let them get away with it. Vokietaitis picked up his first foul not four minutes into the game and got his fourth with just under 13 minutes to go.

The constant foul calls on Texas' big man engendered a passivity that he did not have earlier in the tournament, finishing the game with only five shots attempted and two rebounds on the night.

That forced Longhorns head coach Sean Miller to look away from the starting big man in the game's waning moments, instead turning to a front-court of Tramon Mark, Dailyn Swain and Nic Codie.

Without Texas' biggest body on the floor, Purdue forward Trent Kaufman-Renn was able to bully Swain, arguably fouling him aswell, to take the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight.

Hook and hold and an over the back on TKR game winner not called lmaoo refs gifted Purdue the win pic.twitter.com/fXZnErCZYW — John (@iam_johnw) March 27, 2026

Basketball games are never decided by one factor and some blame goes on Miller for not employing a similar strategy to remove Kaufman-Renn or center Oscar Cluff from the game. However, the game was officiated in a way that favored Purdue.

Still, the Longhorns made it further than anyone thought they would and have plenty to build on for next season. It is just a shame that the season had to end like that.

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