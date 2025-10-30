Sean Miller Gives Injury Update on 2 Key Texas Longhorns Players
The Texas Longhorns are now only days away from their season-opening clash with the Duke Blue Devils in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4.
In the lead-up to this game and the non-conference schedule overall, the Longhorns have been dealing with some injury issues, especially among their big men.
On Thursday, Miller provided an injury update on his two centers, senior Lassina Troare and sophomore Matas Vokietaitis, as well as a developmental update on freshman power forward John Clark.
Miller's update about Lassina Traore and Matas Vokietaitis
Miller mentioned that Traore and Vokietaitis each suffered injuries about three weeks ago that held both out of the team's two closed scrimmages against SMU and TCU. With the two of them anticipated to be the main rotation at the center position for Texas, Miller called their absence in the ramp-up scrimmages "problematic."
"No doubt about it, (their injuries) put us in a unique situation of the 30 practices to have, in essence, about a three-week period of time with your two five-men, that are going to play a lot of minutes, both out at the same time," Miller said.
Miller said Vokietaitis' injury was a significant ankle sprain, but that he has returned to practice and is "doing well."
"A lot of the bad is behind him, and I think he's not only set to play, but my hope is he can have a good four, five, six days before we play Duke," Miller said about Vokietaitis.
Miller stated that Traore had a mid-foot sprain, and his recovery has been complicated by the ACL injury he's coming back from on the opposite leg. Still, he provided a positive update about his expected return.
"We're just making sure that we don't put him in a bad position in either way," Miller said. "We also are anticipating him being available for our season opener. "
Traore has returned to practice, per Miller, but in a more limited capacity than Vokietaitis. That could be a potential indication that the Florida Atlantic transfer may be the one to crack the starting five in Charlotte.
Miller's analysis of Clark's development
Clark, Texas' sole 2025 commit from an American high school, was recruited to the Forty Acres by previous head coach Rodney Terry. However, Miller has been impressed by Clark's presence in practices early on.
"John Clark is one of the most coachable freshmen that I've had the pleasure of coaching," Miller said. "You know, he basically looks you in the eye and just tries to do what you ask of him."
Miller said that the one negative on Clark is just his circumstances coming into college. He missed a majority of his senior high school season due to injury.
"I think John, (after) missing that time, we were able to really this spring and summer get his strength and conditioning moving in a good way," Miller said. "I think he's learning and improving as much as anybody. He made huge gains over the summer. And I would just say this to you, his best days are ahead of him. ... There's going to be this developmental curve that he has to get through. But because of his great attitude, I'm very confident he'll get through that part."
Miller's Texas debut tips off at 7:45 p.m. CT. on Nov. 4 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.