Sean Miller Makes Harsh Statement About Texas' Poor Defense

The Texas Longhorns have been on a hot streak at the right time, but their good fortune came to an end in Athens on Saturday.

Texas saw its five-game winning streak snapped as the Georgia Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 91-80 win over the Longhorns.

Texas was able to tie the game in the second half after trailing by as many as 18, but it was another poor defensive performance that sealed the Longhorns' fate. Texas head coach Sean Miller met with the media on Tuesday to recap the loss and didn't hold back, delivering more viral-worthy comments about his team.

Sean Miller: "This is Probably the Worst Defensive Team That I've Ever Had"

Miller has made it a point to publicly call out the Longhorns this season in what likely serves as a tool to motivate the players, and his latest comments were no different.

"This is probably the worst defensive team that I've ever had," Miller said. ". ... It's disappointing because it's one of the best offensive teams. We get very little help on defense."

Texas currently has the No. 6 overall offense on KenPom's rankings but the No. 118 overall defense, the worst among all teams ranked in the top 50 of the site's net rating.

The Longhorns have an offense that's capable of potentially making noise in March but that won't matter if the defense can't at least be average moving forward.

In the loss to Georgia, the Longhorns dug themselves a deep hole due to a slew of early turnovers, which is the last thing that a poor defensive team needs.

Dailyn Swain scored the first points of the game on the opening possession but it was all Georgia after that.

With hounding defense and hot shooting combined with some careless Texas turnovers, the Bulldogs were able to build a 19-9 lead.

The Longhorns then went scoreless for nearly five minutes and were held without a field goal for a seven-minute stretch. Georgia took advantage and led by 18 at 28-10 at the 7:11 mark of the first half.

However, Texas put together a 14-4 run and eventually cut it back to single digits to keep things from getting too out of hand before heading into halftime trailing 45-35. Chendall Weaver provided a spark off the bench with five points while Swain had 11 points and four rebounds at the break.

Texas cut it back to eight to open the second half but the defense continued to be a major issue. Georgia hit its first six shots to begin the second half, all of which came in the paint against a Longhorns defense that offered no resistance.

Texas cut the deficit back to eight but another triple from Wilkinson kept the Longhorns at bay and put Georgia back up 11. Every time it looked like Texas was about to make a push, the Bulldogs had an answer.

But the Longhorns wouldn't go away. More free throws from Swain cut the lead to six at 67-61 with 9:26 to play but he had to exit to the bench shortly after following a hit to the head. Despite that, Simeon Wilcher nailed an open triple on the ensuing possession to make it a one-score game at 67-64 for the first time since the first half.

After a TV timeout, Swain re-entered the game as Pope hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 67. Texas had put together a 10-0 run, and it was suddenly a whole new game.

But then the defensive issues popped up again. Georgia was able to close the game out with more hot shooting and the Longhorns were unable to deliver another answer.

Texas can put all of the recent defensive miscues in the rearview mirror with an upset win over No. 7 Florida on Wednesday but the Longhorns will certainly have their hands full against a Gators team that leads the country in rebounds per game (45.8) and is on a seven-game winning streak.