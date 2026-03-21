Sean Miller Shares Texas Longhorns Injury Update vs. Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns are one win away from moving on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

All that stands in the way for No. 11 seed Texas is a matchup against No. 3 Gonzaga in the Round of 32 in Portland, OR. on Saturday. Texas beat No. 6 seed BYU, 79-71, on Thursday in a game it led for all but 22 seconds.

Before the Longhorns take on Gonzaga in what should be a Bulldogs-heavy crowd, head coach Sean Miller met with a few members of the Texas media outside the team's locker room on Friday to give his thoughts on the matchup along with a sharing a positive update on Chendall Weaver, who appeared to bang up his shoulder vs. BYU, and providing a few other interesting notes.

On Miller not getting Matas Vokietaitis while he was at Xavier:

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with center Matas Vokietaitis during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"It was a situation where it wasn't as much that we didn't get him or didn't want him, the way our roster was. We just didn't have the means or ability," Miller said. "But yeah, in hindsight, would have been a good move." (laughs)

On assistant coach Ryan Anderson, who ran on court in First Four

Question: "Did you fine him?"

Miller: "Did I fine him? Like, money? I did more than that." (laughs). He learned the valuable lesson. He did a great job scouting. He was involved in our scout against BYU, so like some of our players, he bounced back."

On if they will use more Dailyn Swain, Matas Vokietaitis in pick-and-roll:

"I mean, we really like to put the ball in Dailyn's s hands, and obviously, when you have arguably your two best players, anything that involves them, I think you put yourself in a great position. So, yes."

On Chendall Weaver apparent shoulder injury:

"Yeah, I think everybody's healthy and ready to go," Miller said.

Weaver was not listed on the official injury report for Texas vs. Gonzaga.

Chendall Weaver comes out, wincing in pain and rubbing his left shoulder. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) March 20, 2026

On three straight road-like environments:

"We haven't talked a lot about it, you're right though. I mean, Dayton wasn't for us. Certainly last night wasn't, and I know that tomorrow definitely won't be. But I think just the long course of the season, when you just consider the arenas we've been in, the types of games we've played in. At this point, I don't know if the crowd, whether before you or against you, means as much maybe as it once did. You know you just start to become accustomed to realizing that it's about you being good. It's about you executing and playing your game."

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