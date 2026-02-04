Texas Men's Basketball Overcomes South Carolina: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Texas men's basketball defeated South Carolina 84-75 on Tuesday, giving the Longhorns back-to-back victories in SEC play for the second time this season. Despite a close game throughout, Texas increased its lead in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Improving the team's record to 14-9 this season, and 5-5 in conference play, it was not exactly a stellar performance for Texas, despite pulling away with a win. Though the game went the Longhorns' way in the end, there were still some things the team could improve on.

The Good - Dailyn Swain

Feb 3, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates a basket during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center.

Dailyn Swain has found himself on a tear in SEC play this season, finishing with 22 points against the Gamecocks. Now averaging 21.3 points per game in conference, Swain is leading the team in scoring average, field goal percentage (60 percent), rebounds per game (7.9) and total steals (19) in SEC games.

So far this season, Swain's SEC performances have included 34 points against Mississippi State, 29 against Kentucky, 26 against Georgia, and 30 against Auburn. His 22-point performance on Tuesday is the seventh time this season the junior guard has scored 20-plus points.

The Bad - Texas Fouling

Feb 3, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) blocks South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the second half at Moody Center.

The Gamecocks went to the line 24 times against the Longhorns on Tuesday, continuing Texas's struggles of fouling opponents, despite some questionable calls against both teams in the game.

This is now the seventh game in 10 conference matches that Texas has sent its opponent to the free-throw line 24 or more times. If the team hopes to improve its performance and make an appearance in March Madness, then the fouling issue must be resolved over the remainder of the season.

The Ugly - South Carolina Points in the Paint

Feb 3, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) shoots a layup against Texas Longhorns forward Lassina Traore (23) during the second half at Moody Center.

The Longhorns allowed South Carolina 46 points in the paint. That is the most Texas has allowed to an SEC opponent through 10 games this season. The Gamecocks have the 15th-ranked offense in the SEC, but made Texas aware of their presence underneath the basket.

Struggling defensively against a South Carolina team that is 2-8 in SEC play, the Longhorns certainly have plenty to clean up as they advance through the remainder of the season. Despite the shaky performance, Texas still pulled off a win and can carry that momentum into its next game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Facing another struggling conference opponent in the Rebels, who hold the 16th-ranked offense in the SEC, the Longhorns will quickly have a chance for redemption.