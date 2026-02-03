Texas Longhorns vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns were able to get back on track after taking a trip up to Norman for the first of two hardwood editions of the Red River Rivalry, and the Longhorns came away with a 79-69 road victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns now take their improved 13-9 overall record and 4-5 record in conference play as they get set to return home and host the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Longhorns have been effective at defending their home court, having a 9-3 record at the Moody Center, while the Gamecocks take the trip to Austin with an 11-11 record.

The Gamecocks have been struggling throughout conference play, sitting with a 2-7 record in conference play, with South Carolina's only two SEC wins coming against teams that have also struggled in conference play, with victories over the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners, who have a combined three conference wins.

Texas Longhorns vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain takes a shot over Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain keeps rolling and carrying his individual momentum throughout conference play after he ended the game against the Sooners with a team-high 18 points, shooting 55 percent from the field, also adding 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

In SEC play alone, Swain has been at his best and is reaching another level against some tough competition in the conference as he's averaged 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the Longhorn's nine conference games.

Like many teams in the SEC, the Gamecocks' main focal point lies in the backcourt with guard Meechie Johnson, who heads into the midweek matchup as South Carolina's leading scorer averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

The guard is not only South Carolina's leading scorer but leads the Gamecocks in many other statistical categories, as he averages 3.3 rebounds per game, along with team-highs averaging 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The Longhorns will also have to keep an eye on another player in the backcourt in guard Mike Sharavjamts, who averages 11.1 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 29 percent from three. Sharavjamts is also the Gamecocks' leading rebounder, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game along with 2.5 assists and a block.

The Longhorns look to gain some consistency as they take on a struggling South Carolina squad at the Moody Center at 6:00 PM. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

It's the usual starting five for the Longhorns with guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide, and center Matas Vokietaitis.

Texas wins the opening tip and will have the first possession of the ballgame.

Under 16 Timeout

For the second straight game, the Longhorns find themselves down early as South Carolina builds a 10-4 lead with 15:09 minutes left in the opening half.

The Longhorns have struggled early, shooting a very poor 18 percent from the field as they've made just one of their eight shot attempts in the opening minutes and have missed all five of their shots from beyond the arc. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, have found success early with all 10 of their points coming from inside the paint.

Under 12 Timeout

The Gamecocks have continued their quick start in the Moody Center, building a 16-7 lead with 11:45 minutes left to play in the first half.

South Carolina has started on fire, shooting 64 percent from the field, while the Longhorns continue to try to find a rhythm, shooting just 17 percent from the field. Texas is still unable to find a made shot from beyond the arc, with the only points coming from Matas Vokietaitis and Simeon Wilcher.

Under 8 Timeout

The Longhorns have finally woken up after a slow start, but continue to trail as the Gamecocks lead 20-15 with 7:51 minutes left to go in the first half.

The Longhorns managed an eight-to-nothing run to get within a point of South Carolina's lead; however, a two-minute scoring drought by Texas has allowed the Gamecocks to rebuild a five-point lead. Texas has finally found some success from three, with Simeon Wilcher and Tramon Mark making two shots from three-point range.