Texas dominates in Fayetteville to Earn 10th Conference Win of the Season

Following five games in a row against ranked opponents, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team finally caught a break against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 93-62 victory on Thursday.

Rallying around an early lead, the Longhorns took their opponent out of striking distance in the first quarter of play.

Despite having struggled to establish dominance on the road recently, Texas has now extended their conference record to 25-3.

Texas rallies around dominant performance from experienced forward

Jan 29, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) makes a layup against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Forward Madison Booker led her team in scoring once again this season, finishing the matchup with 21 points across 26 minutes. Averaging 18.5 points-per-game, the junior has helped corral this team through several of their more difficult matchups in 2026.

That being said, while she led her team in scoring, Thursday’s victory was a team effort.

What else went well for Texas against Arkansas?

Feb 9, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (1) reacts to a team basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Moody Center.

The Longhorns forced 20 turnovers against the Razorbacks, while only turning the ball over nine times offensively. Maintaining possession has been something they have struggled with sporadically throughout the season, so being able to hold onto the ball is a positive sign for Texas this late into conference season.

Guard Aaliyah Crump also came up big, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. The freshman has strung together several strong performances since her return from a foot injury that sidelined her for multiple months.

Point guard Rori Harmon drilled her first three-pointer of the conference season during the third quarter of the matchup, converting off an offensive rebound by center Kyla Oldacre.

This team wasn’t deterred by the Razorbacks’ home court advantage, and their dominant win could help carry them into their final three games of SEC play before the conference tournament.

They will next take the court on Feb 22. against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home, facing head coach Vic Schaefer’s previous program. After that, they will play a Georgia Bulldogs team that recently took down the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores and could therefore be on a hot streak.

Finally, the Longhorns will prepare themselves for their final game of the regular season, packing their bags for Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This last stint of the season has been one marked by ups and downs for the Longhorns, but they have emerged from their games so far with a top five ranking and a conference record of 10-3.

What they do in March will ultimately be what matters most, but this win certainly helps move the ball forward.