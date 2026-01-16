Texas Gets Outperformed by South Carolina in a Thrilling Road Matchup

When fans filled the seats of Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas Longhorns, they expected action.

Needless to say, they got exactly what they hoped for, if not more.

South Carolina had the last laugh this time around, with a final score of 68-65.

Action-packed second half

Jan 15, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'niya Latson (00) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

These rivals are familiar with each other to say the least, having faced off six times in the past 368 days. During each of these six games, both teams were ranked within the top five programs in the nation.

Their ability to play against one another was evident throughout all 40 minutes on the floor.

Each team headed to the locker room at halftime with 32 points on the board, but the Gamecocks had the momentum. Texas accumulated five consecutive turnovers to conclude the half, and South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards made two free throws to tie her team up in its final seconds.

However, despite this thrilling end to the matchup’s first half, the latter part of this game hosted the most significant action. For the first 19 minutes of the 20 minute half, no team led by more than one possession.

These teams have mastered the art of poking at one another’s weaknesses, and strong defense was on display throughout the matchup’s entirety. For head coach Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns, this unfortunately meant 22 offensive turnovers. They forced 20 on the defensive side, but it wasn’t enough to help them outperform the Gamecocks on their home turf.

Texas has now conceded two consecutive games to their opponents, which account for their only two losses of the 2025-2026 season. The Longhorns have had plenty of dominant showings this season, but their conference record has now fallen to 3-2.

They will need to make significant improvements as this season stretches on, preparing themselves for the possibility of earning a rematch against the Gamecocks in the SEC tournament.

Rori Harmon has a better showing

Dec 14, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) drives to the basket against Baylor Bears guard Jana Van Gytenbeek (4) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite a tough team loss, point guard Rori Harmon had a better performance than she did against the LSU Tigers. The fifth-year leader was benched in Baton Rouge on Sunday, becoming a central topic in Texas basketball’s media this week.

Her three turnovers throughout the game weren’t ideal, but Harmon put up 14 points, five rebounds and five assists on Thursday. She was the second leading scorer, as forward Madison Booker led the charge with 24 points.

Now, the Longhorns will have to shift their attention to their upcoming matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on Jan. 18.