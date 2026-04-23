Texas Longhorns Add 13.9 PPG Scorer Out Of Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns continue to pull off some surprises in the transfer portal recruiting process this offseason.

Texas landed a portal commitment from Saint Mary's transfer guard Mikey Lewis on Thursday, he announced on social media. He spent the past two years with the Gaels and averaged 13.9 points per game this past season. Lewis will arrive to Austin with two years of eligibility and 68 career games to his name.

Lewis is now the fifth portal commitment of the offseason for head coach Sean Miller, and here's why Texas fans should be pleased with the addition.

Mikey Lewis Scored 31 Points vs. Gonzaga

Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) give an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Lewis scored a career-high 31 points in the regular season finale against a Gonzaga team that Texas would end up beating in the Round of 32 only a few weeks later.

While the 13.9 points per game stands out, look no further for proof of Lewis' scoring ceiling than a performance like that. He also finished the season with 68 made triples after having 58 makes from deep as a freshman.

That's the kind of punch that will be coming off of the bench for Texas, as it currently feels unlikely that Lewis will be a opening night starter despite starting 33 games for the Gaels this past season.

Along with the 31 points vs. Gonzaga, Lewis had 24 double-digit scoring games and eight games of 20+ points. It remains to be seen how he will transition from the WCC to SEC talent, but it's hard not to feel excited about his potential impact off the bench based on two years of production at a consistent Saint Mary's program.

Lewis now joins a portal class that has really come together for the Longhorns and is likely just one piece away from being completed. Texas started things off by adding Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson before landing TCU forward David Punch the next day.

The Longhorns have since added a pair of SEC transfers in Tennessee guard Amari Evans and Auburn forward Elyjah Freeman. Texas had already put together one of the country's top portal classes before the Lewis broke, and could have an argument for the nation's best.

What Mikey Lewis Could Do For Bo Ogden, Joe Sterling

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) takes a shot during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Lewis fits off the bench along true freshmen Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. His presence will challenge both players to step up their game if want consistent minutes in the rotation.

If one of either Ogden or Sterling are able to compete well alongside Lewis for an increased spot in the rotation, it will say a lot about where the two freshmen are headed.

But time will tell how things play out, as the season is still seven months away.

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