Texas Basketball Lands SEC Guard From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball teams is getting back to work in the transfer portal this offseason after a hot start.

Texas landed a commitment from Tennessee transfer guard Amari Evans on Friday, he announced on social media. Evans is the third portal commit for head coach Sean Miller, joining TCU forward David Punch and Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson.

Evans played in 35 games (two starts) for Tennessee this past season as a true freshman while averaging 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steals per contest.

Amari Evans Brings Solid Depth to Texas Longhorns

Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans looks to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Evans will likely play a key role off the bench for the Longhorns next season. He brings athleticism and hustle with a nice scoring punch as well and could play a simialr role to Chendall Weaver.

Like Miller, Evans is native of Pittsburgh, PA, and nearly committed to Xavier while Miller was the head coach there during the 2025 recruiting cycle but chose Tennessee instead. It's possible that the prior relationship with Miller helped make this latest recruitment for Evans a smooth process for Texas.

Though Evans is not an elite offensive player, he showed flashes of growth in that area as a freshman this past season. In Tennessee's 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season, he had 24 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Early in the season on the road against Arkansas, he also had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals on 7 of 7 shooting from the field.

In doing so, he became just the 16th D-I freshman in the last 20 seasons to make seven or more field goals without a miss on the road against a Power Five opponent.

He also played in all four of Tennessee's NCAA Tournament games, averaging 2.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in that span. Evans had six points, five rebounds and two assists in the Vols' first-round win over Miami Ohio.

The Longhorns still need to find another wing to fill out their starting five but Evans will no doubt play a key role for Texas off the bench and could even start a game or two if injuries occur.

Expect the Longhorns to make even more portal moves in the coming weeks as the offseason treads further on.

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