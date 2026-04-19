Texas Longhorns Make Surprise Transfer Portal Move In SEC

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team continues to build its roster for next season with some major transfer portal commitments.

The Longhorns landed another SEC portal commitment on Sunday, as Auburn forward Elyjah Freeman announced on social media that he has committed to Texas. He played in 38 games (21 starts) for Auburn this past season while averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The move came as a bit of surprise, as Texas had not been heavily mentioned with Freeman in the days leading up to the news. But in the age of the portal, recruitments often move very quickly.

What Elyjah Freeman's Commitment Means for Texas

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman (6) takes the court as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeman is now the fourth portal commit for Texas this offseason, joining TCU forward David Punch, Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson and Tennessee guard Amari Evans.

Freeman's addition once again signals Sean Miller's emphasis on improving the defense next season after that was the team's biggest weakness this past year.

Additionally, it could mean that the team knows what Dailyn Swain's decision will be in the near future. He declared for the 2026 NBA Draft but can still return to Texas if he wants, though it's more likely than not he turns pro.

At best, Freeman could take Swain's place in the starting lineup or be the team's strongest sixth man off the bench. Either way, it's another big addition for the Longhorns.

Freeman started his college career at Lincoln Memorial University, a Division II program in Tennessee. He entered the portal last offseason and immediately become one of the best D-II transfers available.

It didn't take long for Freeman to show off his impact at the SEC level. He played 31 minutes in his first-ever D-I game, scoring nine points and pulling down seven rebounds in an overtime win against Bethune Cookman.

But Freeman's best game this past season came against an eventual NCAA Tournament team in Queens, as he had 27 points on 9 of 13 shooting off the bench

For good measure, he also had 10 points in Auburn's win over Texas, a game that likely gave Miller a first-hand look at what Freeman was capable of.

The Longhorns have now made all of their major portal moves this offseason and will likely now look to address the bench with some potential veteran depth.

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