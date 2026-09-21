Austin Goosby Returns to Practice After Missing Multiple Weeks With Injury

The Texas Longhorns are beginning fall practice on Monday ahead of the second season under head coach Sean Miller, who helped lead the team to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed last year.

Texas freshman guard Austin Goosby is one of many newcomers on this year's team but Miller revealed while speaking to the media on Day 1 of practice that Goosby has missed some time with a minor injury.

Fortunately, he's already been cleared to return and will be back at practice on Monday.

What Sean Miller Said About Austin Goosby Injury Update

Dynamic Prep (TX) guard Austin Goosby (6) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller said that Goosby has missed "more time than anybody" this summer due to injury.

This includes Colorado transfer guard Isaiah Johnson, who missed some time with a thumb injury.

"He has missed time, not with a significant injury, but he just had a couple of these injuries that it made sense for us to shut him down for a couple weeks, and he really's gone through like about a month, which doesn't sound like a lot, but if you're just talking about the summer and the beginning of the school year, he's probably missed more time than anybody," Miller said.

"He's cleared right now. So today he'll actually return to practice. So we've missed him, and he's missed some time."

Sean Miller says Austin Goosby has missed some time with a minor injury that’s caused him to be “shut down for a couple weeks.”



“He’s probably missed more time than anybody.”



Miller said that Goosby is now cleared and will return to practice today. — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 21, 2026

Miller added that he expects Goosby to have a significant impact on this year's team.

"We look at him too as being able to really impact us," Miller said. " ... I really believe in Austin across the board, and Austin can play a multitude of positions. Play really any of the three guard positions. So I think his versatility is something we're excited about."

Goosby begins his first season at Texas as part of a decorated freshman class that also includes Marcus Spears Jr., Bo Ogden, Joe Sterling, Mantas Laurencikas and Coleman Elkins.

As one of the top freshman in the 2026 recruiting class, Goosby was a McDonald's All-American this past spring.

It says a lot about Goosby that he could be the starting shooting guard on a Texas team that's loaded up via the transfer portal this offseason. There's some expecation that Goosby could be a one-and-done player in Austin before heading to the NBA, but he'll have to prove it, starting with the season opener against Chicago State on Nov. 2.

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