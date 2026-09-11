Texas Longhorns WR Cam Coleman Gives Ohio State New Problem to Solve

The Texas Longhorns went into the transfer portal during the offseason and added one of the best available players in Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Coleman will now get a chance to shine on the biggest stage of his college career Saturday night against No. 1 Ohio State in Austin.

But as if Coleman's NFL-ready ability wasn't already enough, his presence alone could cause major problems for Ohio State due to how it could open things up for Ryan Wingo.

With Attention on Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo Could Burn Ohio State

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas State Bobcats linebacker Treylin Payne (29) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas simply didn't a possession-catch receiver of Coleman's caliber on the roster last year. Wingo was the Longhorns' clear No. 1 wideout but he has a different skillset.

Though he struggled in the opener against Ohio State, Wingo proved last season that he's most dangerous after the catch with long strides and sneaky burst. When the pressure mounted in big moments on the road like in Columbus and Athens, Wingo had his share of miscues.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian even admitted a few days after the loss to Ohio State last season that there was too much of a load on Wingo's shoulders.

"I thought Ryan had flashes where it looked like, 'Man, this guy is going to be the player that we know he can be. I thought there was other moments where I think he can be better," Sarkisian said after te loss to Ohio State last season. "And I think he would probably tell you the same thing, and some of that is playing the amount of plays that he played the other day, that was a lot of plays that he played. And so from a conditioning standpoint, we've got to take a little bit off his shoulders as he builds to be in that guy."

But Coleman relieves that pressure in a major way. No longer does Wingo have the carry the weight of being the No. 1 receiver.

Don't get it twisted, though. Wingo is still a star-level player in his own right, something he showed in the opener against Texas State last week with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, doing so while making some incredibly-difficult and timely grabs.

It's obvious Wingo has already leveled up his game. Coleman's presence can now help steady the confidence in Wingo, an area that likely had its ups and downs last season as the team experienced inconsistency as a whole.

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