Live Updates for Texas Longhorns Basketball vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns are back in the win column after a two game skid. The Longhorns dropped games to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road which was followed up by losing at home to the defending national champions then-ranked No. 7 Florida Gators who are not a Top 5 ranked team in the country.

Getting back to winning ways, head coach Sean Miller and his squad had to go on the road to get back on track with just a few games remaining in the regular season. The Longhorns took on the Texas A&M Aggies for part two of the Lone Star Showdown and left College Station with a 76-70 win over the weekend.

Now, Texas has just two regular-season games remaining to improve its resume as the calendar flips over to March. And in the second-to-last regular-season game, the Longhorns hit the road, taking on a difficult challenge traveling to Fayetteville to take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark blocks a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In their win against the Aggies, the Longhorns received one of the best performances of the season from guard Tramon Mark, who led all scoring with 23 points while shooting 53 percent from the field, and added four rebounds and two assists.

The old Southwest Conference rivalry is set for its hardwood edition as the Razorbacks get ready to host, sitting with a 21-8 overall record and an 11-5 record in conference play, which puts them at third in the conference standings.

The Razorbacks have been elite on their home floor with a 15-1 record at Bud Walton Arena, with their only loss of the season at home coming to the Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas gets ready to host the Longhorns after one of their toughest losses of the season, losing 11-77 down in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns will have to keep their eyes on freshman phenom guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is not just one of the top freshmen in the country but one of the top players in all of college basketball, leading the Razorbacks in scoring with 22 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three-point range while also recording, three rebounds and 6.2 assists a game.

The Longhorns will take on their biggest challenge remaining on the season as they battle in another rivalry game, this time taking on the Razorbacks on Wednesday at 6:00 PM at Bud Walton Arena. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses