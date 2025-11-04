Texas-Duke Free Streaming Option Amid YouTube TV Dispute
The Texas Longhorns and No. 6 Duke Blue Devils are tipping off their respective regular seasons in Charlotte on Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center.
Texas is beginning the Sean Miller era while Duke is coming off of a Final Four appearance. With that in mind, it's safe to say that fans from both sides are excited to watch the matchup ahead of a highly-anticipated college basketball season.
However, YouTube TV's recent dispute with Disney has foced the streaming service to drop channels like ABC and the ESPN networks until the two sides can come to an agreement. Fortunately, there's a temporary option for those that want to watch the game legally on ESPN without signing up for a new streaming service.
Texas-Duke Free Streaming Option
Fubo TV has been kind enough to offer a seven-day free trial for those impacted by the Disney-YouTube TV dispute. This will give fans access to ESPN for Tuesday's 7:45 p.m. CT tipoff.
When signing up for the seven-day free trial, it's important to remember to cancel the subscription after the week is up.
Hopefully the contract dispute will be resolved at some soon before the Longhorns head deeper into non-conference play. After Duke, Texas will play its next three games against Lafayette, FDU and Kansas City on SEC Network+.
Texas will host Rider on Nov. 18 on SEC Network, a channel that is under the ESPN umbrella. Texas' Maui Invitational opener against Arizona State on Nov. 24 is on ESPN2. Hopefully the corporate greed gets resolved before then.
YouTube TV's Statement
YouTube TV released a statement this past Thursday that it doesn't want to "disadvantage our members" by agreeing to a new deal with Disney that could potentially raise prices for customers.
"Our current agreement with Disney has approached its renewal date, and we will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products," the statement wrote. "Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, October 30, 2025, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library."
One bright spot is that YouTube TV said it will eventually offer subscribers a $20 credit if the dispute continues "for an extended period of time."
"We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, which is why it’s our goal to bring Disney content back to YouTube TV. We’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement, but if their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $20 credit."