Texas vs. Duke Preview, Projected Starting Lineups
The Sean Miller era is officially set to get underway for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball program.
Texas will take on the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils in a "neutral" matchup in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night to kick off the season for both teams. The game will take place about two hours from Duke's campus, making it essentially a road game for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns are 0-5 all-time against Duke, with the most recent meeting coming in 2017 in Portland, OR.
Texas Projected Starting Five
- Tramon Mark
- Jordan Pope
- Dailyn Swain
- Camden Heide
- Matas Vokietaitis
It remains to be seen who Miller will go with as his starting five to begin the season. The group could certainly be one that changes throughout the season.
Chendall Weaver and Simeon Wilcher are starting-level players but provide nice punch off the bench. Don't be surprised if both guys end up starting at some point down the line.
Swain feels like a lock to start as Texas' most versatile wing both on offense and defense. In the frontcourt, it's a bit unclear who Miller will go with at the starting center spot, but given Lassina Traore's recent foot sprain, it's possible Matas Vokietaitis gets the start. It's worth noting that he is also dealing with an injury of his own after suffering an ankle sprain.
Duke Projected Starting Five
It's a bit easier to project who the Blue Devils will start with, as they have already played an open exhibition against the Tennessee Volunteers. There's no reason to think Duke head coach Jon Scheyer won't go with the same starting five for the season opener.
- Isaiah Evans
- Caleb Foster
- Nikolas Khamenia
- Cameron Boozer
- Patrick Ngongba II
Sean Miller Previews Duke Star Cameron Boozer
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Miller about the challenges Boozer presents as a versatile forward that do a bit of everything.
"My early impressions of Boozer, he's like that generational freshman," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "There's always a number one pick in the draft. Not all of them are the same. ... I look at Cam as the best of the best in his ability to rebound. You know, just look at the rebounds that he's had in the first couple of games he's played. You don't see many players, let alone freshmen, able to do that."
When asked if Swain would be assigned to Boozer on defense, Miller said it will take a group effort.
"I think it's unfair to even give Dailyn that assignment. I think you have to guard him as a team," Miller said.
Texas and Duke will tipoff at 7:45 p.m. CT.