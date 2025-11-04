Longhorns Country

Texas vs. Duke Preview, Projected Starting Lineups

The Texas Longhorns open the Sean Miller era with a massive non-conference matchup against the Duke Blue Devils.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sean Miller era is officially set to get underway for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball program.

Texas will take on the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils in a "neutral" matchup in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night to kick off the season for both teams. The game will take place about two hours from Duke's campus, making it essentially a road game for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns are 0-5 all-time against Duke, with the most recent meeting coming in 2017 in Portland, OR.

Texas Projected Starting Five

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller
Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

- Tramon Mark
- Jordan Pope
- Dailyn Swain
- Camden Heide
- Matas Vokietaitis

It remains to be seen who Miller will go with as his starting five to begin the season. The group could certainly be one that changes throughout the season.

Chendall Weaver and Simeon Wilcher are starting-level players but provide nice punch off the bench. Don't be surprised if both guys end up starting at some point down the line.

Swain feels like a lock to start as Texas' most versatile wing both on offense and defense. In the frontcourt, it's a bit unclear who Miller will go with at the starting center spot, but given Lassina Traore's recent foot sprain, it's possible Matas Vokietaitis gets the start. It's worth noting that he is also dealing with an injury of his own after suffering an ankle sprain.

Duke Projected Starting Five

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / William Howard-Imagn Images

It's a bit easier to project who the Blue Devils will start with, as they have already played an open exhibition against the Tennessee Volunteers. There's no reason to think Duke head coach Jon Scheyer won't go with the same starting five for the season opener.

- Isaiah Evans
- Caleb Foster
- Nikolas Khamenia
- Cameron Boozer
- Patrick Ngongba II

Sean Miller Previews Duke Star Cameron Boozer

Duke forward Cameron Boozer
Duke forward Cameron Boozer sends out instructions while guarded by Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella during a college basketball exhibition game. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns on SI asked Miller about the challenges Boozer presents as a versatile forward that do a bit of everything.

"My early impressions of Boozer, he's like that generational freshman," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "There's always a number one pick in the draft. Not all of them are the same. ... I look at Cam as the best of the best in his ability to rebound. You know, just look at the rebounds that he's had in the first couple of games he's played. You don't see many players, let alone freshmen, able to do that."

When asked if Swain would be assigned to Boozer on defense, Miller said it will take a group effort.

"I think it's unfair to even give Dailyn that assignment. I think you have to guard him as a team," Miller said.

Texas and Duke will tipoff at 7:45 p.m. CT.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Basketball