Texas Longhorns in Familiar Territory in Latest Bracketology Prediction

The Texas Longhorns are still trying to find their footing midway through the 2025-26 season. Several games into conference play, the Longhorns currently have an 11-7 overall record, and through their first five games of SEC play, they have a 2-3 record.

Last time out for the Longhorns, their momentum was quelled after back-to-back victories over teams ranked in the top 15, with wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt; however, in a rivalry clash with the Texas A&M Aggies, the Longhorns dropped their third conference loss of the season.

While there is still time before the madness rolls around in March, as the NCAA Tournament does not tip off until the middle of March, some college basketball analysts are already beginning to predict which teams will take part in the tournament, with the Longhorns finding themselves in familiar territory in a recent prediction.

Texas Narrowly Makes the NCAA Tournament in Prediction

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) moves against Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his most recent bracketology prediction, and the Longhorns made the field of 68 in Lunardi's prediction, sliding in as a No. 11 seed and as a team battling in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

And in that predicted First Four contest, Lunardi has the Longhorns taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are currently sitting with a 13-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in conference play. The Buckeyes have faced some challenging opponents, with three of their five losses of the season coming at the hands of ranked opponents.

For the Longhorns, the First Four round should be a feeling of déjà vu as Texas found itself in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, in which the Longhorns lost to a then-Xavier Musketeers team led by head coach Sean Miller. Texas saw its time in the NCAA Tournament come and go quickly, losing to Xavier, 86-80.

While there are still ways to go until the calendar reaches March, the Longhorns will have a challenging road ahead of them throughout the rest of conference play, starting with their return to the court after their loss to Texas A&M, having to travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

After that game, the Longhorns will still have 12 conference games remaining in the regular season, with three of those games coming against currently ranked opponents, and multiple rivalry games that always prove to be challenging, with two games against the Oklahoma Sooners and a rematch against Texas A&M in College Station.