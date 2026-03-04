Texas Longhorns Hold Steady in Recent Bracketology Prediction

The Texas Longhorns have gotten back on track after a two-game skid, which saw the Longhorns drop back-to-back games after a five-game win streak, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators.

Last time out for head coach Sean Miller and his squad was a bounce-back performance in a challenging road environment, heading into the second Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. The Longhorns evened up the season series thanks to a 76-70 victory over the Aggies, spearheaded by a 23-point performance from Tramon Mark.

Texas has now put itself in a good position in a recent expert prediction as the calendar turns over to the month of March with two games remaining in the regular season for the Longhorns, along with the SEC Tournament on deck before the NCAA Tournament.

Texas in a Good Spot Headed Down the Stretch

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark attempts to shoot a basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' victory over the weekend was big in many ways, obviously getting the rivalry win and getting the win back after the Aggies came onto the Longhorns home floor and stole a win. The Lone Star Showdown win also put the Longhorns outside of the bubble and in a comfortable place in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's recent bracketology prediction.

While the Longhorns' victory didn't move them up, it also kept them away from dropping at all and having to live on the bubble in the bracketology predictions, as Texas sits comfortably as a No. 10 seed in Lunardi's prediction that was released on Tuesday.

As things stand, the Longhorns would be designated in the Midwest region, with a first-round matchup against what would be the No. 7-seeded Wisconsin Badgers. Texas would take on a Wisconsin squad that heads into the last few games of the regular season with a 20-9 and a 12-6 record in Big Ten play.

The No. 10 seed would be a challenging road for the Longhorns, because a potential victory over the Badgers would situate the burnt orange with a likely meeting against the No. 2-seeded Houston Cougars, whose first-round matchup would be against the No. 15-seeded Portland State Vikings.

The other higher seeds in the Midwest region would be No. 1 Michigan, No. 3 Nebraska, No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 UCF and No. 9 NC State.

The Longhorns will look to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament with two final regular-season matchups against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks on the road on Wednesday and then the regular-season finale in the second Red River Rivalry of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.