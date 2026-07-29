Texas Longhorns Land Another Official Visit With Elite 2027 Guard

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is still in the process of building chemistry with a new-look roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

But while the focus remains on what's in store for this fall, Texas head coach Sean Miller and staff are still making sure to address the future through high school recruiting.

Fresh off of adding Marcus Spears Jr., the former No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class before reclassifying, the Longhorns are going back into the 2027 cycle once again in hopes of eventually landing another talented prospect.

Texas Secures Official Visit With 4-Star Guard Justin Wise

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, the Longhorns are one of a few teams to land an official visit with 2027 four-star guard Justin Wise, who will be taking the trip to Austin on Sept. 5. This likely means he will be in attendance when Texas football hosts Texas State in the season opener that same weekend.

He previously took an unofficial visit to Texas on June 22. Wise has also scheduled official visits with Miami, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He's received other offers from programs like Auburn, Villanova, SMU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Florida State, Cal, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and more.

The Longhorns originally offered him back in February, and it's clear the two sides have built a strong relationship since then.

A product of North Oconee High School in Bogart, GA., Wise stands at 6-4, 175 pounds and is the No. 5 shooting guard in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Texas Adds Another Official Visit for This Fall

Wise won't be the only elite guard taking an official visit to Austin later this fall.

Texas is also set to host guard Beckham Black for an OV on the weekend of Sept. 12. He became the new No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class after Spears Jr. reclassified to join the Longhorns for the upcoming season.

The younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, Beckham is coveted by the best programs in college basketball, but it's clear he views Texas among this group.

His recruitment obviously still has a long way to go but the Longhorns will no doubt be a team to watch for Black as the process continues over the next couple of months.

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