Updated Look at Texas Basketball's Roster For Next Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is on the rise headed into the second year under head coach Sean Miller.

After making it to the Sweet 16 last season as a No. 11 seed, Texas rebuilt its roster in a major way this offseason while also retaining some important names. In the process, the Longhornd have put themselves in position to be a preseason Top-10 team and a legitimate contender in the SEC next year.

With Texas basketball's roster all but set headed into the summer, let's refresh and take a look at what the team has put together for the 2026-27 season.

Texas Basketball Roster for Next Season

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman (6) celebrates his block as Auburn Tigers take on Seattle Redhawks during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas put together one of the best portal classes in the country this offseason while addressing multiple areas of needs.

In total, the Longhorns will welcome five new transfers and five incoming freshmen to the team next season. On the flip side, Texas will return only fur players next season after losing a total of 11 players due to either eligibility, the transfer portal or the NBA Draft.

Here's a look at each new player:

Transfer Portal

- David Punch, Forward, TCU



- Isaiah Johnson, Guard, Colorado



- Elyjah Freeman, Forward, Auburn



- Amari Evans, Guard, Tennessee



- Mikey Lewis, Guard, Saint Mary's

Incoming Freshmen

- Austin Goosby, Guard



- Bo Odgen, Guard



- Joe Sterling, Guard



- Mantas Laurencikas, Guard



- Coleman Elkins, Center

Returners

- Matas Vokietaitis, Center



- John Clark, Forward



- Lewis Obiorah, Center



- Anthon McDermott, Guard

Roster Departures

- Tramon Mark, Guard (eligibility)



- Chendall Weaver, Guard (eligibility)



- Dailyn Swain, Forward (NBA Draft)



- Lassina Traore, Forward (eligibility)



- Nic Codie, Forward (portal, SMU)



- Simeon Wilcher, Guard (portal, Seton Hall)



- Jordan Pope, Guard (eligibility)



- Declan Duru Jr., Forward (portal, UC Santa Barbara)



- Camden Heide, Forward (portal, South Carolina)



- Brandon Taylor, Guard (eligibility)



- Cole Bott, Forward (eligibility)

The departure of players like Mark, Pope and Swain means the Longhorns are losing three of their top four scorers from last season, but being able to retain Vokietaitis was huge for Texas. Other major programs across the country tried to get him to enter the portal, but he never did and ended up re-signing with the Longhorns.

There's no doubt Texas has some major talent on the roster next season but putting all of it together and finding success on the court is a whole different story.

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