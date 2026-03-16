Texas Longhorns Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for NCAA Tournament
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns officially heard their name called for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, as the team is headed to the First Four in the first season under head coach Sean Miller.
Texas will play NC State in the No. 11 seed game in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday for a chance to advance to the Round of 64 to face No. 6 BYU in Portland, OR. on Thursday.
This marks the second time Texas and NC State have played each other this season. The Longhorns beat the Wolfpack 102-97 in November at the Maui Invitational, but what does Texas' starting lineup
Texas Longhorns Potential Starting Lineup vs. NC State
To help keep things simple, don't expect Texas to make any changes to its starting lineup.
Miller moved the starting lineup around a bit at the start of the season as the coaching staff figured everything out. But the same starting five the Longhorns deployed against NC State in Maui ended up being the same group that the team ran with for all but two games during SEC play.
Here are the five likely starters for Texas against NC State:
- Jordan Pope, G
- Tramon Mark, G
- Camden Heide, F
- Dailyn Swain, G/F
- Matas Vokietaitis, C
The Longhorns will likely lean on an eight-man rotation with three players coming off the bench. With Texas forward Lassina Traore unlikely to return the rest of the season, expect guards Chendall Weaver and Simeon Wilcher along with forward Nic Codie to be the only players off the bench for Texas.
Tramon Mark
Mark has started every game for Texas this season. He heads into the First Four averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
In last year's First Four loss to Xavier, Mark had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. Texas will need a similar performance against NC State.
Mark is in his final season of college basketball and could potentially be playing in his last game in what is his sixth year in Division I.
Dailyn Swain
Swain has started all 32 games for Texas this season and leads the team in points (17.8), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.4), steals (1.7 steals) and minutes (32.2) per game.
He has posted eight double-doubles this year which was highlighted by 34 points and 14 rebounds in the overtime loss to Mississippi State in the SEC opener.
Swain has potentially played his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and will need to be at his best once again if Texas wants to beat NC State.
Jordan Pope
Like Swain and Mark, Pope has started every game for Texas this season while averaging 13.3 points,
Pope had one of his best games of the season in Maui against NC State, finishing with 28 points and four assists on 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
In the regular season finale against Oklahoma, Pope had 30 points and six rebounds while making seven triples.
Camden Heide
Heide has started all but six games he was active for this season. He started all but two games in SEC play, including once against Kentucky when he under the weather and the other against Oklahoma on Senior Night.
Heide, who appeared in nine NCAA Tournament games with Purdue -- which included the National Championship in 2024 -- has averaged 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds this season.
Matas Vokietaitis
In his first year at Texas, Vokietaitis has started all 32 games for the team while averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.
He's scored in double figures in all but four games this season, which was highlighted by a career-high 28 points in the win against Southern in December.
He had 13 points and three rebounds in the win over NC State in November.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7