Texas Longhorns Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for NCAA Tournament

The Texas Longhorns officially heard their name called for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, as the team is headed to the First Four in the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

Texas will play NC State in the No. 11 seed game in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday for a chance to advance to the Round of 64 to face No. 6 BYU in Portland, OR. on Thursday.

This marks the second time Texas and NC State have played each other this season. The Longhorns beat the Wolfpack 102-97 in November at the Maui Invitational, but what does Texas' starting lineup

Texas Longhorns Potential Starting Lineup vs. NC State

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain goes up for a shot as Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett defends during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To help keep things simple, don't expect Texas to make any changes to its starting lineup.

Miller moved the starting lineup around a bit at the start of the season as the coaching staff figured everything out. But the same starting five the Longhorns deployed against NC State in Maui ended up being the same group that the team ran with for all but two games during SEC play.

Here are the five likely starters for Texas against NC State:

- Jordan Pope, G



- Tramon Mark, G



- Camden Heide, F



- Dailyn Swain, G/F



- Matas Vokietaitis, C

The Longhorns will likely lean on an eight-man rotation with three players coming off the bench. With Texas forward Lassina Traore unlikely to return the rest of the season, expect guards Chendall Weaver and Simeon Wilcher along with forward Nic Codie to be the only players off the bench for Texas.

Tramon Mark

Mark has started every game for Texas this season. He heads into the First Four averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

In last year's First Four loss to Xavier, Mark had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. Texas will need a similar performance against NC State.

Mark is in his final season of college basketball and could potentially be playing in his last game in what is his sixth year in Division I.

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain drives to the basket past Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Swain has started all 32 games for Texas this season and leads the team in points (17.8), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.4), steals (1.7 steals) and minutes (32.2) per game.

He has posted eight double-doubles this year which was highlighted by 34 points and 14 rebounds in the overtime loss to Mississippi State in the SEC opener.

Swain has potentially played his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and will need to be at his best once again if Texas wants to beat NC State.

Jordan Pope

Texas guard Jordan Pope is pressured by Mississippi guard Ilias Kamardine during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Swain and Mark, Pope has started every game for Texas this season while averaging 13.3 points,

Pope had one of his best games of the season in Maui against NC State, finishing with 28 points and four assists on 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

In the regular season finale against Oklahoma, Pope had 30 points and six rebounds while making seven triples.

Camden Heide

Heide has started all but six games he was active for this season. He started all but two games in SEC play, including once against Kentucky when he under the weather and the other against Oklahoma on Senior Night.

Heide, who appeared in nine NCAA Tournament games with Purdue -- which included the National Championship in 2024 -- has averaged 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds this season.

Matas Vokietaitis

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In his first year at Texas, Vokietaitis has started all 32 games for the team while averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

He's scored in double figures in all but four games this season, which was highlighted by a career-high 28 points in the win against Southern in December.

He had 13 points and three rebounds in the win over NC State in November.