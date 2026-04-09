Texas Longhorns Receive Surprising Transfer Portal News

The Texas Longhorns are being hit with more transfer portal news, though the latest development comes as a bit of a surprise.

Per reports from DraftExpress, Texas forward Camden Heide is entering the transfer portal after spending just one season with the Longhorns. Following three years at Purdue, Heide arrived to Austin last offseason and ended up playing in 35 games with 29 starts, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest on while shooting a team-high 45.4 percent from 3-point range.

Heide had said after the Sweet 16 that he would be returning to Texas next season, as his NCAA Tournament experience and 3-point shooting ability made another year with the Longhorns feel likely. However, his departure now signals that Texas could be aiming at a more impactful starter in the portal.

Texas Loses Third Player to Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Along with Heide, the Longhorns have now lost three players to the portal this offseason, all of which came within a few hours of each other. Texas guard Simeon Wilcher and forward Nic Codie are also entering the portal.

Heide had some up and down moments throughout the season but was still leaned upon as a consistent member of the starting lineup during the back half of the year. He scored in double figures eight times, which included a career-best 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting from deep against Rider during non-conference play.

However, by far his best play of the season came in March Madness, a stage he's more than accustomed to. In the Round of 32 against No. 3 Gonzaga, Heide scored his only points of the night on a game-sealing corner triple with 14.7 seconds left to put Texas up by four. The win sent the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed.

Heide now enters the portal having played in 13 NCAA Tournament games. That kind of postseason experience is hard to come by in the portal, which will likely lead many contending teams to show interest in him this offseason.

Texas will need to add some veteran experience out of the portal this offseason. The Longhorns now just have true freshmen Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling as the only true shooters on the roster. While that young trio is talented, Texas will need some more instant impact-pieces around them in order to make it back to the NCAA Tournament next season.

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