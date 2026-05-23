Ranking Each Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Class Under Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is unapologetic and has grown more comfortable navigating college football's new NIL and transfer portal era over the course of his five years with the program.

He has been pragmatic, continuously focusing resources on building the future and using the portal as a means of filling holes on his roster or going all-in on a season when the stars align.

His roster-building approach has yielded two playoff appearances but has yet to deliver a national champion. Here are his transfer portal classes ranked on how good they have been and will be for Texas.

No. 1: 2026

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his first down against Vanderbilt as a member of the Auburn Tigers | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting off with a dive right into the deep-end, Texas' newest transfer class would have to fall well short of expectations to not sit atop this list. The 2026 class is not only the highest-ranked of Sarkisian's tenure, coming at third in the nation, but is also by far the most talented.

Highlighted by wide receiver Cam Coleman, the No. 3 player in the portal and top ranked non-quarterback, and top-six running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, the latest infusion of talent for the Longhorns is giving the defense a face lift and the offense a makeover. Coleman, Smothers, Brown, tight end Michael Masunas and wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter give quarterback Arch Manning a full kitchen to cook with while offensive linemen Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani will keep him clean.

Defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, linebacker Rasheem Biles and cornerback Bo Mascoe shore up each level of new coordinator Will Muschamp's defense. In addition to all of the aforementioned difference-makers, Texas brought in a host of depth pieces, a few developmental prospects and an entire special teams unit.

No. 2: 2024

While Texas' high school recruiting class of 2024 was arguably the worst of Sarkisian's tenure, its transfer portal class was arguably the best. Texas made it all the way to the national semifinals in 2024, largely due to the contributions of that offseason's additions.

Andrew Mukuba was a vocal leader and versatile weapon in Texas' defensive backfield, roaming behind a front-seven which was greatly improved by the acquisitions of Bill Norton and Trey Moore. The class also netted Texas 1,827 receiving yards between Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden and Amari Niblack.

No. 3: 2022

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 2022 class could actually be considered somewhat of a bust, as touted pass-catchers Agiye Hall, Jahleel Billingsley, Isaiah Neyor and Tarique Milton combined for just seven career receptions with the Longhorns.

Fortunately, the Longhorns also grabbed the No. 1 player in the portal, quarterback Quinn Ewers, who led both of Texas' playoff runs and sits at third on the Longhorns' all-time passing list. They also landed Ryan Watts, who was not as impressive as Ewers but is one of the best cornerbacks Sarkisian has coached in Austin.

No. 4: 2025

Sarkisian and his staff definitely had their eyes on the future last offseason, as they brought in the top-ranked high school class but the 23rd-ranked portal class. That mentality is also evident in the transfer acquisitions themselves, as seven of the 11 players had more than one year of eligibility left.

That means that Emmett Mosley V, Maraad Watson, Hero Kanu, Brad Spence and Lavon Johnson all have another season to raise the profile of their class. Jack Endries, Mason Shipley, Jack Bouwmeester, Cole Brevard and Travis Shaw all made solid contributions last season but have left Austin.

No. 5: 2023

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell before a game against the Rice Owls | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas were also forward-thinking in 2023, bringing the No. 3 high school class and No. 48 transfer portal group. Still, there were two bright spots.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's 845 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns were a big part of Texas' offense that season and defensive back Gavin Holmes made contributions in Texas' defensive backfield in 2023 and 2024.

No. 6: 2021

Sarkisian's 2021 portal class was mostly used to stabilize a team in a period of transition.

Linebackers Ovie Oghuofo, Ray Thornton, Ben Davis and defensive back Darion Dunn brought structure to the defense. Running back Keilan Robinson also gave Texas' offensive and special teams unit their first weapon under Sarkisian.

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