Texas Longhorns Signee Earns Major Midseason Recognition

The Texas Longhorns are still trying to find a level of consistency under first-year head coach Sean Miller as the Longhorns currently sit with an 11-8 overall record and a tough 2-4 start in conference play.

The Longhorns have seen highs throughout the season with recent back-to-back victories over top 15-ranked conference opponents in Alabama and Vanderbilt, but those wins have been followed by some lows with two consecutive losses to the Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats.

The Longhorns will have to continue battling with plenty of conference games left to play, and will welcome in another challenge with the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs coming to the Moody Center on Saturday. While the Longhorns have a stacked challenge facing them the rest of the way, one of their future players is bringing in major honors.

Austin Goosby Tabbed with Prestigious Midseason Honor

Dynamic Prep (TX) guard Austin Goosby (6) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Longhorns class of 2026 signee guard Austin Goosby was named to the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Goosby is one of 25 high school basketball players named to the prestigious list.

Goosby is putting together a solid senior season at Dynamic Prep in Dallas, TX. Through games of Jan. 19, Goosby is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while leading Dynamic Prep to a 15-1 record and a No. 2 national ranking by Sports Illustrated and No. 4 by On3.

The guard transferred to Dynamic Prep for his senior season after a strong junior season at Melissa High School, averaging 24.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while leading Melissa to the first round of the Class 5A Division I state tournament.

The Longhorns are gaining one of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle with Goosby, rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 19 prospect in the nation by 247Sports, No. 23 by ESPN, and No. 27 by On3. He is the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports' Composite rankings and the No. 4-ranked player at his position.

Goosby is a part of a four-player recruiting class that the Longhorns signed, which ranked as the No. 7 recruiting class in the country for the 2026 cycle. per 247Sports. The Longhorns also signed four-star Austin native Bo Ogden, four-star Joe Sterling out of Encino, Calif., and another Austin native in Coleman Elkins.