Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State: Live Updates
The Texas Longhorns are rolling after dropping their first game of the season, bouncing back in a big way to kickstart the season following a four-game home stand where the Longhorns were perfect, currently sitting with a 4-1 record after the first five games of the season.
The Longhorns travel to the Aloha State for this year's Maui Invitational, and in the first game of the tournament, Texas takes on the Big 12's Arizona State Sun Devils, who, just like the Longhorns, sit with a 4-1 record after the first five games of the season and come off a win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Last time out, the Longhorns scored the most points they have all season and recorded their third 90-point game of the year after what was a difficult game shooting the basketball against Kansas City. The Longhorns got back on track from the field, beating the Rider Broncs 99-65.
Longhorns vs. Sun Devils
The Longhorns had their best scoring night this season, with four different players reaching double-digit points and three players reaching 20 points on the night. Leading the charge was forward Dailyn Swain, who continues to assimilate himself into the Longhorns program very well, finishing the night with 26 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes.
Elsewhere, center Matas Vokietaitis continues his hot start to the year in his first season in a Longhorns uniform, recording 20 points, shooting six of eight from the field, three rebounds, a block, and an assist even while finding himself in foul trouble early in the game.
And having his best performance with the Longhorns was forward Camden Heide, starting his first game with the burnt orange, due to an injury to forward Nic Codie. In his first start, Heide finished the game with 20 points, shooting six of nine from three-point range and five rebounds.
The Longhorns will have to keep an eye out for Arizona State guard Maurice Odum, who's leading the Sun Devils in both points, assists, and steals. Through the Sun Devils' first five games of the season, Odum is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and four rebounds per game.
The Longhorns continue through the nonconference portion of the schedule, taking on their second Power 4 opponent of the season tonight at 10:30 PM against Arizona State at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii, for game six of the season, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.