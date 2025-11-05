Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Game Updates
The much-anticipated Sean Miller era will finally get underway as the Texas Longhorns gear up for their season opener on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns will tip off for the first time in the 2025-26 season, taking on a difficult challenge traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, and battling a Final Four team from a season ago in the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center.
Texas will look for a much-improved season after going a disappointing 19-16 record and 6-12 in the SEC, which ended in the NCAA Tournament First Four round, falling to the Xavier Musketeers 80-66. After the loss, the Longhorns parted ways with former head coach Rodney Terry and hired the head coach of the team they lost to, hiring Miller on March 24, 2025
Longhorns vs. Blue Devils
With changes occurring to the Longhorns' coaching staff, the roster has also undergone some changes. Texas is heading into the season with key returners and new faces across the team. Miller secured the returns of guard Chendall Weaver, guard Jordan Pope, and guard Tramon Mark, while also retaining forward Nic Codie and Anthon McDermott from last season's Texas squad.
Miller snagged two of his players from Xavier to follow him to Austin: forward Lassina Traore and forward Dailyn Swain. Also coming to Austin are guard Simeon Wilcher from St. John’s, center Matas Vokietaitis from Florida Atlantic, and forward Camden Heide from Purdue.
Duke is also heading into the matchup with a new-look roster, losing their entire starting five to the 2025 NBA Draft, which made an appearance in the Final Four. As always, the Blue Devils will feature elite freshmen talent and this year will be led by Cameron Boozer. The talented freshman forward averaged 28.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and five assists in the Blue Devils' two preseason games against UCF and Tennessee.
The all-time series between Texas and Duke is completely lopsided, with the Longhorns winless against the Blue Devils. The Longhorns are 0-5 all-time against Duke, with the most recent meeting coming in 2017, where Texas fell in overtime to top-ranked Duke 85-78, in the semifinals of the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
The Longhorns' first chance to make a big first impression in their new era is tonight at 7:45 PM against Duke at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.
Follow below for live updates at tipoff:
***