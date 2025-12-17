Three Key Takeaways from Texas Longhorns Comfortable Win Over Le Moyne

The Texas Longhorns looked to get back in the win column after a difficult challenge, which saw the Longhorns travel up north to take on the No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies, in Hartford, Connecticut, with the Longhorns coming up short in that matchup.

On Tuesday night, the Longhorns returned to their home court to take on the Le Moyne Dolphins at the Moody Center, which saw Texas get back on track in a comfortable 95-53 win over the Dolphins.

The midweek victory improves the Longhorns' record to 8-4 with one final non-conference matchup before the start of SEC play. Taking a closer look at Tuesday night's matchup, here are three key takeaways that stuck out the most.

Finding Points from Multiple Sources

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket against the Le Moyne Dolphins during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have found the majority of their points this season on the back of Matas Vokietaitis, Dailyn Swain, and, oftentimes, Jordan Pope. However, against Le Moyne, the trio had a lot more help from the other players on the squad, with six different Longhorns reaching double-digit points scored on the night.

As usual, Texas received points from its reliable trio, with Vokietaitis scoring 16 points on seven of 10 shooting, Swain finishing with 15 points, making 7 of his 11 shot attempts, and Pope ending with 11 points while not having the best shooting night, being 3 of 10 from the field.

Elsewhere, Tramon Mark was the Longhorns' leading scorer with 18 points, while shooting 60 percent from the field. Simeon Wilcher added 11 points, and the final double-digit scorer of the night was Camden Heide with 10 points.

Second Half Ignition

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Le Moyne Dolphins at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Heading into the locker room, the Longhorns had not necessarily blown the doors off the matchup like they might have expected, considering the "favorable" matchup as the Longhorns held just an 11-point lead heading into halftime. Texas shot under 40 percent from the field on 33 shot attempts and about 40 percent from three-point range on 18 attempts.

The Longhorns came out firing out of the break, scoring 54 points and outscoring Le Moyne by 31 points in the second half. Texas found its rhythm shooting the basketball, shooting over 50 percent from the field, making 19 out of its 35 field goal attempts. The Longhorns' three-point shooting froze, shooting a poor 23 percent, making just 3 of their 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Turnovers Still an Issue

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) dribbles against Le Moyne Dolphins guard Tennessee Rainwater (1) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns ended up with the comfortable win, turnovers still need to be a point of emphasis for Sean Miller moving forward, as Texas committed 13 turnovers against the Dolphins. This is now the seventh time this season the Longhorns have committed double-digit turnovers in a game.

There wasn't much damage done by the turnovers with the Dolphins scoring just eight points off of the Longhorns' turnovers, but Texas will have to try and clean up its turnover issues once SEC play rolls around.