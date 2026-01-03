Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns have arrived at the second portion of their schedule, with the non-conference slate now in the books as Texas racked up a 9-4 record through 13 games. The Longhorns now have their sights set on conference play.

Opening SEC play on Saturday, the Longhorns welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who also get their first action in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs finished their nonconference schedule with an 8-5 record and head into the matchup with the Longhorns with a four-game winning streak.

Last time out for the Longhorns, it was another victory to close out nonconference play with a 94-71 over Maryland Eastern Shore, giving Texas a two-game winning streak heading into the battle against the Bulldogs.

Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) shoots a three point basket against Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks guard Michael Teal (4) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This season, the Longhorns have been large and part by sophomore center Matas Vokietaitis as the big man is the Longhorns' leading scorer, averaging close to 16 points per game while shooting 66 percent from the field. The seven-footer's impact is also felt outside of scoring the basketball, with Vokietaitis averaging 6.8 rebounds and a block per game.

Not too far behind Vokietaitis, also being an immediate impact for the Longhorns has been forward Dailyn Swain, who heads into the matchup averaging 15 points per game, shooting over 55 percent from the field, while also rolling with 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Taking a look at the Bulldogs, the Longhorns will have to keep a keen eye on guard Josh Hubbard, who enters the game as Mississippi State's leading scorer with 21.3 points per game, shooting a 43.5 percent from the field while averaging a team-high 31.5 minutes per game. The leading scorer is also the Bulldogs' leading playmaker, averaging close to four assists per game as well as 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

The Bulldogs also feature an impactful center with seven-foot Quincy Ballard, who should be a tough matchup for Vokietaitis on the defensive side of the court. Ballard heads into the matchup averaging 6.9 points per game and a team-high 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

After a long 13-game non-conference schedule, the Longhorns finally open up SEC play at home, taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 5:00 PM at the Moody Center, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses