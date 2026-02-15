The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of a Texas Longhorns Win vs. Missouri

Texas basketball took its fourth straight win in SEC play on Saturday, defeating the Missouri Tigers 85-68. Now having tied their longest win streak of the season, the Longhorns find themselves rolling through their conference in the past few weeks.

Toppling the Tigers by 17 points, Texas didn't do much wrong in their game against Missouri, now once again coming out with a win in the SEC. Now 7-5 in SEC play, here's the good, the bad and the ugly from the game.

The Good - Dailyn Swain & Matas Vokietaitis

Feb 14, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots over Missouri Tigers forward Trent Pierce (11) defends during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain continues on his tear through the SEC, posting 25 points in the Longhorns' win over the Tigers. In conference play, Swain is now averaging 20.4 points per game and shooting 59 percent from the field. Leading his team towards a postseason run, Swain will need to keep up his above-average performances as the Longhorns prepare for March Madness.

Swain, though, couldn't win the game alone, receiving the most help from Texas center Matas Vokietaitis against Missouri. Vokietaitis finished with a double-double against the Tigers, his fourth of the season. With 19 points and 10 rebounds, Vokietaitis once again proved to be an essential piece in the Longhorns success.

The Bad - Missouri's Defense

Feb 14, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) shoots as Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) defends during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Texas outscored Missouri in the paint 40 to 28 in the team's Saturday night victory. Dominating inside, Texas in large part succeeded due to the efforts of Vokietaitis at center.

The team as a whole shot nearly 48 percent from the field, complemented by six threes split between Swain, Jordan Pope and Simeon Wilcher. If Texas can continue to spread the floor, the team's ceiling can continue to rise as the end of the regular season approaches and March Madness is soon set to begin.

The Ugly - Texas Fouling

Feb 14, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) controls the ball as Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) defends during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite winning by a healthy 17 points, Texas continues to face problems in their fouling of opponents. The Longhorns committed 22 personal fouls and sent Missouri to the free-throw line a total of 38 times.

Numerous trips to the free-throw line for Texas opponents have been an ongoing theme this season, and an issue that head coach Sean Miller has sought to address. While the team's next opponent, LSU, should be another victory for Texas, if the Tigers can capitalize on numerous free throws, the Longhorns may find their streak coming to an end.

Texas will get set to face LSU on Tuesday, looking to secure their fifth straight win.