How the Texas Longhorns Hit the Self Destruct Button Against Auburn

If there’s one sure thing that can be said about this Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team, it’s that there isn’t a better phrase to describe it than “hot and cold”.

This is the same team that held Georgia, the nation’s best offense, to just 67 points — over 20 points below the Bulldogs’ season average — just last week. It’s the same team that took down an undefeated Vanderbilt team following a statement road win against Alabama earlier the same week.

But it’s also the same team that fell to a Texas A&M team that has struggled to gain momentum this season after being serious conference championship contenders 365 days ago. This is the same Texas team from the beginning of conference play that lost to bottom-tier SEC teams like Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The Longhorns Lack Consistency — Until It Comes To Sending Opponents To The Foul Line

Jan 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) talks with a game official after being called for a foul against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The 88-82 loss to Auburn seems to be the latest stint in a pattern characterized by the fact that the Longhorns, at one point, held a 14-point lead over the Tigers — and then completely managed to blow it as soon the second half started. The same thing happened just a week and a half ago against Texas A&M, with Texas taking the upper hand before losing the entire arm wrestle as soon as the team emerged from the locker room.

Forward Dailyn Swain’s performance of 30 points couldn’t save Texas from narrowly falling to Auburn. Forward Camden Heide’s last-minute, back-to-back threes couldn’t either. The absence of forward Tramon Mark, who finished the night with four points and a majority of the last 20 minutes spent on the bench, didn’t go unnoticed through the second half offensive drought.

Once again, foul trouble corrupted the Longhorns’ efforts to stay in the lead and play cleanly. Exactly a week after head coach Sean Miller called the bad habit a “virus” that had infected his team, Texas proceeded to give Auburn opportunities at the foul line a whopping 39 times — a season high. It’s the mark of a team that cannot seem to defend without a whistle-blowing, with Auburn shooting at 51.0 collectively.

“We knew before we came that we were gonna have to be able to defend without fouling. And we really have a way of fouling,” Miller said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Guard Jordan Pope, with 12 points and three assists, fouled out as the seconds ran down and the Tigers extended their lead. As Pope headed to the bench and Auburn guard Kevin Overton took full advantage of two free points, the moment captured the feelings of missed opportunity and self-destruction that the Longhorns have been struggling with all season.

“So what,” Miller said. “They were a better team. They beat us in the second half and they beat us at the foul line.”