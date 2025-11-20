Texas Longhorns Women's Basketball Lands 2 Major Commitments
The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team trounced the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday at the Moody Center, accumulating a final score of 95-56.
However, the game wasn’t their only major victory of the week, and head coach Vic Schaefer made sure everyone knew it.
Five-star power forward Brihanna Crittendon and five-star small forward Addison Bjorn have both committed to Texas within the past 24 hours, further elevating the impressiveness of the Longhorns' class of 2026.
What Crittendon and Bjorn could bring to Texas next year
Both Crittendon and Bjorn rank within the top 10 on the 2026 SportsCenter NEXT 100, making their commitments to Texas majorly advantageous for the Longhorns in terms of recruitng.
Ranked as the No. 3 power forward and the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2026 per the 247Sports composite rankings, Crittendon chose Texas over several other programs, including both Tennessee and Notre Dame. Schaefer commented on her potential impact after his team's matchup against the Dukes.
“She’s got great size, knows the game, work ethic off the chart,” he said. “She’s got guard skills, and she’s somebody that we really wanted, and we are fired up to get her.”
Bjorn's commitment on Thursday is just the kind of followup the Longhorns would've hoped for after hearing that Crittendon will be joining their program next year. A Riverside, Missouri, native, Bjorn is the No. 2 small forward and the No. 9 overall prospect in her class per the 247Sports composite rankings.
The two of them will join a talented class of 2026 on the Forty Acres next year, including five-star point guard Aaliyah Spaight and four-star guard Amalia Holguin. They will also be integrated with a talented group of returners, who have proven so far this season that they have a lot to offer on the court.
Schaefer actually credits his own players for helping drive the recruiting process.
“My team has done an incredible job this fall helping us recruit,” he said. “These kids are wanting to come and be a part of not just our program, but play with these players.”
Schaefer seems confident in the way that this recruiting cycle is playing out for his program.
Schaefer compares Crittendon to former star
“We got better today for the future,” Schaefer said. “The kid reminds me of a young lady that I had at Mississippi State by the name of Rickea Jackson. Rickea was a monster. I feel like if I would have coached Rickea for four years, she’d have been a two-time first team All American too, and she just reminds me so much of her.”
Jackson has built a career for herself in the WNBA, currently playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. Schaefer’s belief that Crittendon could be this type of player is certainly a promising sign for Texas fans.
With two major wins on the recruiting trail under his belt, Schaefer turns his attention towards what's next on the court for his 2025-26 roster.
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the No. 3 UCLA Bruins next week in Las Vegas.