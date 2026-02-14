Vic Schaefer Delivers Fiery Comments After Texas' Frustrating Loss to Vanderbilt

For the majority of the season, the Texas Longhorns have been cruising, easily taking care of their non-conference schedule and finding plenty of success against SEC opponents. Entering the Longhorns' game against Vanderbilt on Thursday, Texas had just two losses on the season, coming against perennial contenders in LSU and South Carolina.

The Longhorns headed up to Nashville with a 23-2 overall record, taking on a Commodores squad that has also been rolling, as Vanderbilt was ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation, which also headed into that matchup with a 23-2 record, with the only losses coming to LSU and Ole Miss.

In that matchup, Texas was completely outclassed, which doesn't happen too often, losing 86-70 on Thursday. After turning in a disappointing performance, head coach Vic Schaefer had some choice words about his squad in the postgame press conference.

Vic Schaefer Didn't Mince His Words After Loss to Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer reacts during the first half. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns found themselves working from behind right out of the jump, ending the first quarter down 12 points. And the Longhorns were never really able to get back into the matchup as the Vanderbilt lead ballooned to 26 points in the middle of the third quarter.

Schaefer was irate with his team's performance in Nashville, calling out their heart in the postgame press conference.

"It's the first time at Texas I feel like my team was out-toughed; the other team played harder," Schaefer said. "And just quite frankly, we had no heart. You want to ask me what does it take to win at this level, what's it going to take for my team, you got to have heart, we got no heart."

The Longhorns' head coach even added to his point by highlighting the difference in the way both teams played and the shortcomings of his squad against the Commodores.

"And I just thought they were more tougher, physical, aggressive, we whine, complain, we just have no heart," Schaefer said. "At the end of the day, that's what is evident to me, we have no heart, we're not tough and my staff and I are really frustrated that we're coaching that."

Schaefer continued his tirade against his own team with a very blunt and honest statement comparing the current Longhorns squad with other teams he has coached in the past.

"That's my team, but it's so disappointing, it's probably the softest team I've had in years," Schaefer said.

The Longhorns will look for a much-needed bounce-back performance, which won't come against an easy opponent as Schaefer's squad will stay out on the road and travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, Feb. 15.