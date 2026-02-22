Texas Loses in High Scoring Game Against Georgia: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Texas men's basketball had its five-game win streak come to an end on Saturday, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 91-80 in Athens. Despite nearly pulling off an improbable comeback, the Longhorns ultimately fell to their conference opponent.

Now 17-10 on the season and 8-6 in conference play, Texas is teetering on the edge of a postseason berth in March Madness.

The Good - Texas Shooting

Texas' Dailyn Swain (3) tries to save a ball from out of bounds in the second half of the men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday Jan. 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas performed well in its shooting against Georgia, completing 57 percent of its shots from the field. The Longhorns were especially productive in the paint, scoring 42 of their 80 points from underneath.

Texas shot well from long range as well, completing six of 12 three-point attempts on the road. The team's scoring was divided mainly between three players: center Matas Vokietaitis, guard Dailyn Swain and guard Jordan Pope.

Vokietaitis led all Longhorns with 22 points, six of which came from the free throw line. Swain sat behind Vokietaitis with 21 points, his 10th time this season scoring 20-plus points, and his eighth in SEC play. Pope tallied 17 points after shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

The Bad - Texas Defense

Feb 21, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) tries to score over Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Averaging 90.2 points per game, the Bulldogs currently have the sixth-ranked offense in DI. The team demonstrated its offensive prowess against the Longhorns, shooting 60 percent from the field and sinking eleven shots from three-point range.

The Bulldogs produced from underneath the basket as well, matching Texas with 42 points of their own in the paint, while five players finished in double-digits. Leading the way for the team was guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, who finished the game with 19 points and a 50 percent field goal percentage, coming off the bench.

The Ugly - Texas First Half Scoring Drought

Feb 21, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) fights for the ball with Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) and forward Nic Codie (10) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In the first half, the Longhorns found themselves in more than a four-minute scoring drought that helped give Georgia the upper hand. At one point in the contest, the Bulldogs led by as much as 18, leading Texas to fight its way back from the large deficit throughout the game.

The Longhorns did eventually pull their way out of the deficit, dwindling the lead to 10 points at half, and tying the game at 67 apiece with under eight minutes left to play in the second. The Bulldogs would eventually find their stride once more and reestablish a gap between the two teams.

Though Texas walks away with a loss, they were able to perform for the most part on the offensive end. Now the team must look toward a difficult matchup against No. 12 Georgia on Wednesday as the regular season nears its finish.