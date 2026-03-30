Texas Star Madison Booker Reveals Secret Behind Longhorns’ Elite Eight Run

For the fifth time in six seasons, head coach Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns have reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They will face the No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines on March 30 with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Led by a pair of All-Americans, the Longhorns have dominated teams on both sides of the ball. This has propelled them to 11 consecutive wins with an average margin of victory of more than 25 points per game over that stretch. Star forward Madison Booker shared what has led to Texas’s elite play as the Longhorns prepare for the high-stakes contest.

Madison Booker, Longhorns Ready To Contend for a Title

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker handles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have dominated teams on both sides of the court all season. Texas ranks in the top 25 in points, points allowed, assists, steals, field goal percentage, turnovers and turnovers forced per game, among other statistics.

This resulted in several landmark wins in the regular season, including over UCLA, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma and others. The Longhorns also won the SEC Tournament for the first time after joining the conference in 2024.

The secret to the success, according to Booker, has been a two-way mindset, where the Longhorns want to win on both sides of the ball. That will be a challenge against a young Michigan team that is averaging 82 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

“We've got to play Texas defense. That's our identity, that's how we're winning games, but we got to stick to our fundamentals,” Booker said during her appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on March 28.

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker and guard Rori Harmon celebrate a 64-53 win against the Kentucky Wildcats after the game at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

“It’s definitely exciting, it’s March Madness, but it’s just that mindset of ‘We came here to do our job,’” Booker said. “We're not finished yet, but we're happy with the outcome [and] we got to keep going.”

Booker has been a huge part of Texas’s success, with a record of 34–3 and a second consecutive trip to the Final Four on the line. She was named an All-American for the third consecutive season and is averaging career-high marks in points (19.3), rebounds (6.7), blocks (0.7) and steals (2.2) per game.

Notably, she had a 40-point night against Oregon in the Round of 32, and she also leads the SEC in win shares and defensive win shares, according to Sports Reference.

“Shots just fell,” she said about the night. “… Credit to my teammates and my coaches, they put me in great positions to get those shots.”

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker handles the ball defended by South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As Texas continues to progress in the tournament, it is impossible not to see a championship appearance in sight. The Longhorns have not made the NCAA Tournament title game since 1986, and Booker said it would mean a lot to get a championship for their coach, Schaefer.

“I feel like other sports in Texas, especially women’s, have been winning some national championships in the last couple of years. … It would also mean a lot to my coach; he hasn’t won one as a head coach,” Booker said. “I know the passion he puts into the game and for our squad and for this program, and it would mean so much to win one for him.”

Schaefer has seen what it takes to reach the national championship game. He was a part of a title-winning team with the Texas A&M Aggies, his alma mater, in 2011 as an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Gary Blair. A decade and a half later, he is looking to bring one to Austin, Texas, and the Aggies’ rivals.

It starts with a matchup with Michigan. The Wolverines’ top four scorers are all sophomores, giving the Longhorns an advantage with experience. Texas will lean on that as it sets its sights on a trip to Phoenix for the Final Four and a potential rematch with UCLA.

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