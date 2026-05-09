How to Watch Texas Softball's SEC Tournament Championship Game vs. Alabama

The Texas Longhorns will be playing for SEC hardware for the first time since joining the conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns have booked their ticket to the SEC Tournament championship game after back-to-back wins over the last two days. Texas got its participation started with a convincing 6-0 shutout win over the No. 13-seeded Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday and earned its spot in the title game by taking down the No. 9-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in a 5-4 walk-off fashion on Friday night.

Texas now faces a difficult challenge standing in its way between it and an SEC crown. The Longhorns will take on the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the championship game on May 9 at 4:00 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Crimson Tide made their way to the title game after run-ruling the Florida Gators, 9-1, in the semifinal round.

How to Watch Texas vs. Alabama

Alabama third baseman Ambrey Taylor takes a throw but too late to get Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

What: SEC Tournament Championship game

When: May 9

Where: John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Meet the Opponent

Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher Jocelyn Briski pitches at Rhoads Stadium as the Crimson Tide hosted South Carolina. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide have strolled throughout the 2026 season so far, heading into the championship game of the SEC Tournament with a 49-6 overall record and a 19-5 record against conference opponents.

Just like Texas, Alabama received a double bye straight into the quarterfinals round of the SEC Tournament, and in its two games in Lexington, the Crimson Tide has been dominant. Alabama made quick work of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinals, winning 7-1, which was followed up by a run-rule win over the Gators on Friday night.

The Longhorns are likely to face a tough matchup inside the circle in the Crimson Tide's ace junior Jocelyn Briski.

On Friday morning, Briski was named the SEC's Pitcher of the Year as she holds an outstanding 1.38 ERA, the third lowest in the SEC, and a .79 WHIP, both of which are the best metrics on the Crimson Tide while pitching a team-high 136.2 innings. The junior has also recorded 174 strikeouts, the third most in the SEC, and has limited opposing batters to a .178 batting average.

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide have squared off this season back in early April. Then No. 1-ranked Texas traveled up to Tuscaloosa to take No. 4 Alabama for a top-five conference series. And it would be the Crimson Tide that took the series after working from behind, winning games two and three after losing the first game of the series.

Selection Sunday looms large for both teams as they both look to receive the highest seed possible heading into the NCAA Tournament. And for the Longhorns, a win and an SEC Title would likely secure them a top-eight seed, which would give them the chance to host the Regionals and Super Regionals at home.

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