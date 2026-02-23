Texas tears Mississippi State Apart on Senior Day

As the clock expired in the first half of the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team’s matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, forward Madison Booker launched a successful buzzer-beating shot from behind the 3-point line.

The Longhorns headed to the locker room with a safe 32-point lead, one that they would extend even further in the second half of play.

Texas dominated their way to a 92-42 victory on Sunday at the Moody Center on Senior Day, rallying around a fluid offensive performance in front of their home crowd.

Texas commands offense both inside and outside of 3-point line

Feb 22, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns finished 11-22 from beyond the 3-point line, with four different players contributing to the effort. Guard Jordan Lee alone added 15 points through 3-pointers, leading the team’s effort in this respect.

“I like that they were just confident, and they were willing to just let it fly,” point guard Rori Harmon said. “It’s really nice to see. It makes my job a little bit easier, and it gives me a little bit more assists too.”

Harmon racked up 11 assists in the matchup, setting several teammates up throughout the game. 10 different players scored for Texas, with four scoring more than 10 points. By comparison, the Bulldogs had no players total 10 or more points throughout the matchup’s entire duration.

The Longhorns also scored 39 points off turnovers to the Bulldogs’ 11, catching Mississippi State in transition on several occasions.

Head coach Vic Schaefer spoke highly of his team’s ability to establish offensive rhythm in their previous game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Sunday’s matchup further proved what they’re capable of when their offense maximizes its potential.

However, for Texas, victory wasn’t the only thing being celebrated after Sunday’s game.

Seniors get their moment

Feb 22, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Awa Fane (8) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Sarah Graves (6) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns celebrated their five seniors following their win, whose names are as follows: guard Ashton Judd, forward Teya Sidberry, center Kyla Oldacre, guard Sarah Graves and Harmon.

“(The seniors) care deeply about what they’re doing, and it’s what’s going to allow them to be so great when they get out of college and basketball stops,” Schaefer said following the game.

Several of these seniors contributed to the winning effort, earning loud praises from the burnt orange crowd that surrounded them. Senior Ashton Judd finished with 11 points, leading her class in scoring and doubling her season average and then some.

Next up, the Longhorns will host the No. 24 Georgia Bulldogs for a late night game at 9 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Moody Center. The Bulldogs, while barely ranked, have recently upset the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores, No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels.





