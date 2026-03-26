Texas vs. Purdue Injury Report Features Two Key Players

The Texas Longhorns are looking for another upset in the NCAA Tournament, this time in the Sweet 16 against the Purdue Boilermakers.

No. 11 Texas will face No. 2 Purdue at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. The Longhorns pulled off tight wins over BYU and Gonzaga to advance to the second weekend while the Boilers took care of business against Queens and Miami.

However, both teams are facing injury concerns in the backcourt headed into Thursday's game.

NCAA Releases Texas vs. Purdue Injury Report

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope reacts after a play in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Texas guard Jordan Pope is questionable with an ankle injury while Purdue guard CJ Cox is also questionable with a knee injury.

Both players are key starters for their respective teams but suffered their injuries in the Round of 32. Pope averages 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while Cox is averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.

As expected, Texas forward Lassina Traore is out for the 13th straight game with a knee injury.

Texas guard Jordan Pope is questionable tomorrow against Purdue in the Sweet 16.



Another injury to watch: Purdue guard CJ Cox, who is questionable as well after suffering a knee injury vs. Miami in the second round.



He averages 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/lcX31t5TXN — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 26, 2026

Texas head coach Sean Miller said that the team is "hopeful" Pope can play. It's clear that he won't be at 100%.

"He's dealing with a lower leg situation," Miller said. "We're hopeful that he can (play). We've given him a lot of rest since our last game, and I think he's really responding to it."

But shortly after, Pope gave his own update in the Texas locker room.

Per Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, Pope said that he will play against Purdue, something he is "100%" sure of.

Bohls also reported that Pope did not participate in the 15-minute portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media but eventually took the court in some capacity shortly after.

As for Cox, he told reporters that if he doesn't play, he's still confident in Purdue's chances.

“I definitely want to help this team win the game. But if I’m not ready to go, then it is what it is," Cox said in the Purdue locker room on Wednesday while riding a stationary bike.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Cox said. “Continuing to rehab, just seeing how it is. Not jumping in too fast, but just seeing what (athletic trainer) Chad (Young) thinks and what the staff thinks. ... “I feel like I help the team a lot on defense and also on offense, but even if I didn’t play in the game, I feel like this team is capable of beating anyone in the country, so I’m not really worried.

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