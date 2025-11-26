The Good, Bad and Ugly From Texas Longhorns Win over Chaminade
After a second-half collapse by the Texas Longhorns in their first game of the Maui Invitational, which handed the Longhorns their second loss of the season and moved them to the losers' side of the tournament. Texas responded well, taking on Division II Chaminade and breezing by with a 119-78 win.
It was a big night scoring the ball for the Longhorns, reaching a seaosn high 119 points, and having five different players score double-digit points. Leading the way guard Tramon Mark with 19 points, followed by Dailyn Swain with 18, 16 points from Matas Vokietaitis, 15 from Jordan Pope, and finally 12 from Simeon Wilcher.
Taking a closer look at the matchup, here's what went well, where the Longhorns struggled and what still needs to be a huge point of emphasis when the Longhorns close out their final game of the Maui Invitational against No. 23 NC State on Wednesday.
The Good - Second Half Three-Point Shooting
Entering the game on Tuesday night, the Longhorns had not been a terrible three-point shooting team, shooting about 30 percent from beyond the arc throughout the first six games of the season. However, in the first half against Chaminade, the Longhorns could not buy a bucket from three-point range, shooting a rough 11.1 percent, making just one three-point shot on nine attempts.
Coming out of the locker room, the Longhorns were able to get their shooting from beyond the three-point line to catch some fire, shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc, making 10 of their 15 three-point attempts in the second half. Mark led the way, making four of six of his attempts, and Pope made all three of his three-point shots.
The Bad - Allowed Another 30-Point Game
Taking on a Division II squad, it would not be a surprise that the Longhorns completely outmatch their opponent, and while the final score does tell that story, Texas did allow one of their players to go on a hot streak. As Chaminade's Nathan Medina finished the game scoring 30 points, shooting over 50 percent from the field and over 60 percent from three-point range.
While scoring outbursts happen all the time, this is now the second time in just the span of two days where the Longhorns allow an opposing player to score 30 or more points. As Arizona State's Maurice Odum had himself a career day against the Longhorns, scoring a career high of 36 points on Day One of the Maui Invitational.
The Ugly - Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers
Texas has to be able to protect the basketball a lot better than they have before reaching SEC play, and an area that was heavily exposed by Chaminade. As the Longhorns ended the game with 25 turnovers, which directly resulted in 33 points for Chaminade. And in the Longhorns' loss to Arizona State yesterday, they were also careless with the ball, giving up 19 turnovers resulting in 18 Sun Devils points.