The Good, Bad and Ugly From Texas Longhorns Win over Chaminade

The Texas Longhorns cruised to victory over Chaminade 119-78 on Day Two of the Maui Invitational.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts during the second half against Fairleigh Dickinson at Moody Center.
Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts during the second half against Fairleigh Dickinson at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
After a second-half collapse by the Texas Longhorns in their first game of the Maui Invitational, which handed the Longhorns their second loss of the season and moved them to the losers' side of the tournament. Texas responded well, taking on Division II Chaminade and breezing by with a 119-78 win.

It was a big night scoring the ball for the Longhorns, reaching a seaosn high 119 points, and having five different players score double-digit points. Leading the way guard Tramon Mark with 19 points, followed by Dailyn Swain with 18, 16 points from Matas Vokietaitis, 15 from Jordan Pope, and finally 12 from Simeon Wilcher.

Taking a closer look at the matchup, here's what went well, where the Longhorns struggled and what still needs to be a huge point of emphasis when the Longhorns close out their final game of the Maui Invitational against No. 23 NC State on Wednesday.

The Good - Second Half Three-Point Shooting

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark
Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots a three point basket against Kansas City Roos guard Jayson Petty (1) during the first half at the Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Entering the game on Tuesday night, the Longhorns had not been a terrible three-point shooting team, shooting about 30 percent from beyond the arc throughout the first six games of the season. However, in the first half against Chaminade, the Longhorns could not buy a bucket from three-point range, shooting a rough 11.1 percent, making just one three-point shot on nine attempts.

Coming out of the locker room, the Longhorns were able to get their shooting from beyond the three-point line to catch some fire, shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc, making 10 of their 15 three-point attempts in the second half. Mark led the way, making four of six of his attempts, and Pope made all three of his three-point shots.

The Bad - Allowed Another 30-Point Game

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope
Kansas City Roos guard Jamaria Clark (3) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the second half at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Taking on a Division II squad, it would not be a surprise that the Longhorns completely outmatch their opponent, and while the final score does tell that story, Texas did allow one of their players to go on a hot streak. As Chaminade's Nathan Medina finished the game scoring 30 points, shooting over 50 percent from the field and over 60 percent from three-point range.

While scoring outbursts happen all the time, this is now the second time in just the span of two days where the Longhorns allow an opposing player to score 30 or more points. As Arizona State's Maurice Odum had himself a career day against the Longhorns, scoring a career high of 36 points on Day One of the Maui Invitational.

The Ugly - Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher
Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) reacts to a three point basket by forward Camden Heide (5) during the second half at Moody Center. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas has to be able to protect the basketball a lot better than they have before reaching SEC play, and an area that was heavily exposed by Chaminade. As the Longhorns ended the game with 25 turnovers, which directly resulted in 33 points for Chaminade. And in the Longhorns' loss to Arizona State yesterday, they were also careless with the ball, giving up 19 turnovers resulting in 18 Sun Devils points.

Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

