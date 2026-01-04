Texas Longhorns Suffer Crushing Overtime Loss to Mississippi State in SEC Opener

After some inconsistency play during the non-conference schedule, the Texas Longhorns are experiencing more of the same to begin the SEC slate.

Dailyn Swain scored a career-high 34 points to go along with 14 rebounds but Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard had a game-high 38 points to rally the Bulldogs to a 101-98 overtime win in Austin on Saturday night.

The Longhorns led 86-79 with 1:42 to play before Mississippi State used a late 7-0 run to send the game to overtime. Texas was without Swain in overtime after he fouled out in the final minute of regulation.

Texas Collapses Late vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain celebrates a basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Like the loss to Arizona State in Maui, missed free throws and an inability to close things out with a lead doomed the Longhorns in a loss that could follow them.

Mississippi State guard Jayden Epps had himself a game as well alongside Hubbard, scoring 27 points in the win. Bulldogs forward Achor Achor added 10 points and 13 rebounds, as Missisippi State out-rebounded Texas 47-39.

Texas finished 29 of 40 at the foul line.

Hubbard got going for the Bulldogs early with two routine triples to give Mississippi State a 7-4 lead.

Swain answered a few minutes later with a 3-pointer of his own in a preview of what was to come for the versatile guard. Simeon Wilcher then found Vokietaitis for an alley-oop, giving Texas a 12-11 lead.

A quick 5-0 run highlighted by a triple from Jordan Pope put Texas up 21-18 but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-0 run that gave them a 27-21 lead at the 7:59 mark of the first half. Mississippi State would hold this lead until the second half despite a 7-0 run from Texas a few minutes later that featured another triple from Swain and a corner 3-pointer from Wilcher.

Hubbard quickly ended this momentum with another 3 of his own.

At halftime, Swain had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns but Hubbard's 20 points had Mississippi State in front 48-43 headed to the locker room.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Vokietaitis scored five quick points for Texas to begin the second half but Mississippi State maintained the lead and held the Longhorns at bay.

But after constantly trailing by a bucket or being tied, a corner 3-pointer from Weaver gave Texas its first lead of the second half at the 8:57 mark before Swain converted an and-one on the next possession after a fast-break layup.

Vokietaitis followed this up with a vicious poster over the defense but Hubbard quieted the crowd once again with another contested triple before Epps added one of his own to tie the game back up at 73-73 before the under-6 timeout.

Swain hit three straight free throws for Texas before slamming down an alley-oop in transition from Pope, giving the Longhorns an 80-76 lead.

After a few questionable foul calls against Texas, Swain responded with a tough and-one to give the Longhorns an 86-79 advantage.

However, he fouled out shortly after and Hubbard answered with a massive triple to cut the lead to 86-84 with a minute to play.

Bradon Walker then tied things up for the Bulldogs off an offensive rebound from Brandon Walker with 17 seconds left. Pope missed the potential game-winner at the other end and the game went into overtime.

In the extra period, the Bulldogs took control quickly, building a 93-88 lead behind Hubbard and Epps.

However, Mark gave Texas sudden life with a triple that was followed by a steal and fast-break layup but missed 2 of 4 crucial free throws in the final 31 seconds of overtime, including one that would have tied the game at 99.

The Longhorns will now hit the road to face No. 19 Tennessee on Tuesday.