The Texas Longhorns Just Got Major Roster News for Next Season

The Texas Longhorns saw their unexpected March Madness run come to an end in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, as Purdue used a last-second game-winning tip to come away with a 79-77 win in San Jose.

No. 11 seed Texas came up just short of a spot in the Elite Eight after winning three NCAA Tournament games in a week, but it's clear the first season under Sean Miller was a success.

And based on some of the news coming out of the Texas locker room after the game, the Longhorns could be due for even more success next season.

Nic Codie Say Matas Vokietaitis is Returning to Texas Next Season

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis and forward Nic Codie react after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While speaking to reporters after the game, Texas forward Nic Codie said that he, Matas Vokietaitis and Camden Heide will be returning to the team next season.

“I’ll be here next year," Codie said. "Bo Ogden, Austin Goosby, those are my guys. We got Matas coming back, Cam coming back, Declan (Duru), Lewis (Obiorah).”

Of course, Codie's comments don't necessarily guarantee anything, but it's a major development about where things could stand for Vokietaitis, who will still have to announce his decision himself.

Nic Codie on what he expects for next year’s Texas team. Says Matas Vokietaitis will be returning.



“I’ll be here next year. Bo Ogden, Austin Goosby, those are my guys. We got Matas coming back, Cam coming back, Declan (Duru), Lewis (Obiorah).” pic.twitter.com/PqN0ftvfY0 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 27, 2026

Vokietaitis chose to give the professional answer after the game and didn't confirm his plans for next season. But barring a massive NIL deal from another team in the portal, the expectation is that he will be with Texas next year.

If Vokietaitis makes his return official, it's no secret he would be one of the team's best players once again.

In his first year at Texas, Vokietaitis averaged 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while starting all 36 games for the team. He scored in double figures in all but five contests, including in the loss to Purdue when he finished with just nine points and two rebounds.

If the Longhorns can somehow get both Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain to return next season, Texas would be seen as a legit contender in the SEC after what the team was able to do in the NCAA Tournament.

That's of course easier said than done. While Vokietaitis' decision feels more clear, Swain will have to decide if he wants to head to the NBA or play one more year under Miller.

Swain has been projected as a late first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Texas could attempt to put together a large NIL package in order to try and convince him to stay.

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