The Texas Longhorns Just Got Major Roster News for Next Season
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The Texas Longhorns saw their unexpected March Madness run come to an end in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, as Purdue used a last-second game-winning tip to come away with a 79-77 win in San Jose.
No. 11 seed Texas came up just short of a spot in the Elite Eight after winning three NCAA Tournament games in a week, but it's clear the first season under Sean Miller was a success.
And based on some of the news coming out of the Texas locker room after the game, the Longhorns could be due for even more success next season.
Nic Codie Say Matas Vokietaitis is Returning to Texas Next Season
While speaking to reporters after the game, Texas forward Nic Codie said that he, Matas Vokietaitis and Camden Heide will be returning to the team next season.
“I’ll be here next year," Codie said. "Bo Ogden, Austin Goosby, those are my guys. We got Matas coming back, Cam coming back, Declan (Duru), Lewis (Obiorah).”
Of course, Codie's comments don't necessarily guarantee anything, but it's a major development about where things could stand for Vokietaitis, who will still have to announce his decision himself.
Vokietaitis chose to give the professional answer after the game and didn't confirm his plans for next season. But barring a massive NIL deal from another team in the portal, the expectation is that he will be with Texas next year.
If Vokietaitis makes his return official, it's no secret he would be one of the team's best players once again.
In his first year at Texas, Vokietaitis averaged 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while starting all 36 games for the team. He scored in double figures in all but five contests, including in the loss to Purdue when he finished with just nine points and two rebounds.
If the Longhorns can somehow get both Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain to return next season, Texas would be seen as a legit contender in the SEC after what the team was able to do in the NCAA Tournament.
That's of course easier said than done. While Vokietaitis' decision feels more clear, Swain will have to decide if he wants to head to the NBA or play one more year under Miller.
Swain has been projected as a late first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Texas could attempt to put together a large NIL package in order to try and convince him to stay.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7