Three Biggest Takeaways from Texas WBB Win Over Richmond
On Friday, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 24 Richmond Spiders in an 85-56 victory at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Earlier in the week, Texas women's basketball opened its 2025-26 regular season with a 72-point win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Their momentum appeared to carry into Friday’s game.
Serving as their first Top 25 opponent of the season, here are the three biggest takeaways from this telling matchup.
Madison Booker was Player of the Game
Both a leader on and off the court, junior forward Madison Booker showcased as Friday night’s playmaker.
Holding a shooting percentage of 57.1 from the field this season, she led Texas past Richmond with an impressive double-double, racking up 12 rebounds and 22 points, accompanied by four assists, two blocks, and six steals.
Despite the Longhorns trailing the Spiders by the end of the first quarter, Booker went on a 6-0 run that allowed Texas to take the lead.
The Bench Provides
After posting 48 points in the season opener, the Texas bench, once again, carried the heat into their matchup against Richmond.
Scoring a quarter of Texas’ points, they accumulated 21 points against the Spiders, which helped carry the Longhorns to their second victory of the season.
Sophomore guard Bryanna Preston and sophomore forward Justice Carlton proved to be the notable players off the bench with a combined 16 points and five steals. However, as a unit, they bench racked up three assists and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.
Texas Plays Tough Defense
Their strong defensive pressure proved to shine through in Friday’s game.
On top of limiting turnovers to 10, Texas forced 24 turnovers from Richmond, which included 15 steals. The unit was able to capitalize and score 26 points from those turnovers. Also fighting for missed opportunities, the Longhorns secured 37 rebounds and held a 21-2 advantage in second-chance points in Friday night’s game.
Throughout the second quarter, the Longhorns went on an 11-0 run; however, their advantage came as they held the Spiders scoreless for 4:24 minutes before the half.
Texas’ aggressive defensive approach proves to be a major stronghold for the unit. Improving to 2-0, Texas has held both of its opponents under 60 points this season.
Next up on Texas’ schedule, the Longhorns will host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. CT, available to watch on SEC Network+.