Unlikely March Madness Hero Stepped Up for Texas at Perfect Time

The Texas Longhorns are the latest team to go on a deep postseason run after winning in the First Four. Taking down BYU in the first round and Gonzaga in the second round, Texas is red hot and a threat to upset any team in front of it.

Late-game heroics have defined this run, and everyone has gotten involved.

During the Longhorns’ 74–68 victory over the Bulldogs, a surprise star shone late to send Texas to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

Camden Heide Plays Hero in Upset Over Gonzaga

BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. dribbles against Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide in the second half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Four Longhorns scored in double digits, and they needed every bucket in a narrow six-point victory over the Bulldogs. The star of the afternoon, though, was a player who had not scored until the very end of the game.

Camden Heide was 0-for-1 with zero points as the final two minutes approached. Both sides, though, struggled to convert in crunch time, with Texas leading 69–66. Gonzaga star forward Graham Ike broke the drought with a clutch dunk, bringing the game within one point with 40 seconds left.

With the ball back in Texas’s possession, Tramon Mark was looking for a game-sealing shot. He hit the game-winner against NC State and scored 19 points against BYU. Unable to find his own bucket, he trusted Heide in the corner, who sank the three-point shot to go up 72–68 with 14 seconds left.

"HOW SWEET IT IS TO BE A LONGHORN" 🤘@TexasMBB DANCES ON TO THE SWEET 16 🕺#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Arb6sfDgRe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

“In March, it’s about the players. Guys have to take and make shots,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said during the postgame broadcast interview. “They have to make big plays. A guy like Jordan [Pope], who has been around college for a number of years, he's playing at a desperate level.”

“Heide, I’m looking at him — he didn’t even sweat. … He’s fresher than I am. It’s great to see him make that shot.”

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“To not have [Heide] in there, I just didn't think it made any sense. … Cam has been a huge part of our team this year. He’s had some ups and downs, and I don't think anybody deserves to make that shot more than him,” Miller said after the victory over Gonzaga to the media.

Heide, a junior, spent his previous two seasons with Purdue, where he averaged 3.9 points per game and gained valuable postseason experience. He started 27 games for the Longhorns, averaged six points per game and became a hero, rising to the occasion.

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