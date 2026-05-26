Sean Miller Reveals How the Transfer Portal Impacts Roster Retention

The transfer portal has heavily defined this era of college athletics. According to Yahoo Sports, there were 2,605 men's Division I college basketball players who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

One team that was impacted significantly was the Texas Longhorns. Paired with multiple graduates and Dailyn Swain entering the NBA draft, this left the program in a precarious situation.

In attendance at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla., head coach Sean Miller shared what it is like to coach in this era and how the transfer portal makes it difficult to maintain team continuity.

Sean Miller on How the Transfer Portal Impacts Team Building

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie reacts after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Miller was candid about what makes the transfer portal era so difficult. The rate of entry is increasing nearly every season. It is easy for players to search for their next opportunity, and whether they had a good or bad season, the portal is always an option.

“Everybody that's on your roster, that's a part of your program, that goes to school at the University of Texas, is in the portal whether they are or they're not simply because of the communication ability that their agent and agency have,” Miller said.

Miller said that it is hard to keep a player in town “without any two-year contract or constraints that would prohibit that player that's on my team from going somewhere this morning.”

Over 2,600 men’s Division I players entered the transfer portal last season. While slightly down from last offseason (2,754), it is still a significant step up from the past.

Offseason Portal Entrants Division I Portal Entrants 2026 4,939 2,605 2025 5,438 2,754 2024 4,343 2,146 2023 3,663 1,843 2022 3,355 1,788

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher shoots against BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III and forward Khadim Mboup in the second half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Center Matas Vokietaitis is the only Texas player who started a game last season who is returning for 2026. Players like Cam Heide, Simeon Wilcher and Nic Codie entered the transfer portal, leaving the Longhorns scrambling to fill out their roster.

This experience is not unique to Texas. Roster turnover has become a regular part of the offseason process. However, it does give teams with continuity an advantage.

Last season, Texas lost in the Sweet 16 to a Purdue team that is very familial. The five leaders for the Boilermakers in points per game during the 2024–25 season returned for the 2025–26 season. All five continued to play a major role — only one of the six leaders in points per game was not on the previous roster.

This is not easy to accomplish, but its benefits are obvious. Texas has a young roster this season, which could give the Longhorns a chance to grow together. But if everyone already has a foot out the door, as Miller implied, it may be anever-ending challenge.

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