Texas Seeks Redemption Against Fellow SEC Powerhouse

With a conference record of 6-2 and seven ranked wins to show for their season so far, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns have somewhat of a target on their backs in the SEC.

Most recently, they took down the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners in a Red River Rivalry matchup, helping them further build their resume in one of the nation’s toughest conferences.

That being said, their matchup this Thursday against the No. 5 LSU Tigers is more about achieving revenge than affirming dominance.

Longhorns seek revenge against the Tigers

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) shoots a free throw against the LSU Lady Tigers

Texas traveled to Baton Rouge just a couple of weeks ago on Jan. 11, tarnishing their undefeated record with a 70-65 loss. The Longhorns logged 17 turnovers throughout the duration of the matchup, which set the stage for their 22 turnover game just four days later against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, the team seems to have gotten back on track since this two-game setback. Wins against the Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators and Sooners signify a general upward trend for the Longhorns, which could help them as they approach this second chance against the Tigers.

This repeat matchup will take place on Feb. 5, but this time it will be on Texas’ home turf. Schaefer and his team have emphasized how much home court advantage means to them.

“We want to always protect our own court,” he said after the recent matchup against Oklahoma. “How can you not want to go out there and play your guts out in front of that crowd? You know, it’s just amazing to have that many people here supporting these kids, and I’m so appreciative of them for doing that.”

To give context to the significance of the Longhorns’ homecourt advantage, they just recorded their 38th consecutive game at the Moody Center. That is the longest active home win streak in the country.

This matchup is one containing two of the nation’s best programs, and it will be interesting to see if the two teams meet again in the postseason. But right now, their focuses seem to be on what’s directly in front of them.

“The next one is LSU on Thursday,” Schaefer said. “We just take them [the games] one at a time. It’s kind of how we’ve always done it. We don’t get ahead of ourselves. We know what happened last time, and if we can fix some of those ills, we’ll have a chance.”