What Dailyn Swain Said About Texas' Matchup vs BYU in March Madness

The Texas Longhorns are officially going dancing. After winning their 'First Four' matchup against the NC State Wolfpack off the back of a thrilling last-second shot from Tramon Mark, they have made the field of 64.

Advancing past this stage won't be an easy task for first-year head coach Sean Miller or his Longhorns team, though, as now they will match up against the six-seeded BYU Cougars and freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa.

For guard Dailyn Swain, though, he believes in his team and gives a vote of confidence ahead of their highly anticipated matchup against the Cougars.

This is March

Texas coach Sean Miller works the sideline against Mississippi during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns didn't want their season to end, and now it continues after their win against the Wolfpack. A sensational game that reminded fans just how electric March is during the NCAA Tournament, and that was only night one of the play-in games, they will only likely continue to deliver as we move into further rounds.

For Miller and Swain, this is the second year in a row they have advanced past the First Four, with last year's result coming against the Longhorns. For them, this isn't a new process, as they have become accustomed to turning around to play a higher seed and continuing their run, but this time, Swain is confident his team can take down the Cougars.

"They're a great team obviously," Swain told Sirius XM NBA Radio Post Game with David Shepard. "But we're gonna come fight. We can play with anyone in the country when we got it going, when we're defending and making shots. So we'll see about that, it's gonna be a great game, they're a great team like I said but so are we and we are coming to play."

After advancing last year from the first four matchups, they fell to Illinois 86-73, and now looking for the opposite result this season, Swain will have to come ready to play in the next round. The Cougars have been ranked as high as number seven in the AP Poll this year, and Dybantsa has been one of the best players in the country this season, and was named an AP All-American for his efforts.

For the Longhorns, they have been one of the top offensive teams in the country this year, ranking 33rd in points per game at 82.2. Swain has been a catalyst for that, leading the team in points and assists per game with 17.7 and 3.4, respectively.

Having proven this season they can play with anyone, and the spirit of March Madness being that any team can win on any given day, Swain is confident that the Longhorns can shock the Cougars and advance to the round of 32, and maybe for good reason too.

The Longhorns and Cougars will tip-off on Thursday, March 19 at 7:25 p.m. CT on TBS.