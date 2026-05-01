Players in the NBA Playoffs Who Dailyn Swain is Similar to

The Texas Longhorns were the Cinderella story of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, advancing all the way to the Sweet Sixteen as an 11-seed. They did so primarily on the back of phenom-forward Dailyn Swain's stat-filling and scoring, as he led the team in minutes, points, assists, rebounds and steals per game.

They will not be able to do that again next season, as Swain officially declared for this year's NBA Draft.

With him receiving an invite to the Combine as the NBA Playoffs continue on, Swain should be keying in on players whom he can model his game after. Here are the three players he is most similar to, and what he can learn by watching them play.

No. 1: Kelly Oubre Jr., Wing - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the best body-comparison for Swain, as his 6'8, 208 lb-frame is similar to Swain's 6'8, 220 lb-one, though Swain is obviously huskier. Oubre also serves as a good match for Swain's athleticism, as both are high-flyers with good speed.

Their combination of size and athleticism allows both players to impact the boards and terrorize transition defense. On defense, Swain, like Oubre when he was coming out of Kansas, is more of a bundle of tools than he is a real stopper.

Differences emerge in their offensive game. Whereas Oubre is a deft shooter and consummate off-ball piece, Swain is a slashing wing-creator who is limited without the ball in his hands.

Swain will likely never be quite as good a shooter as Oubre is, however, he can watch his tape and see a player who looks a lot like him making him a difference in a playoff series. Hopefully, he can pick up on some of the finer points of Oubre's defense and off-ball movement.

No. 2: Dylan Harper, Guard - San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While Harper plays a different position than Swain, he matches up pretty well physically, measuring in at 6'5 215 lbs. There are a ton of differences between Harper and Swain, hence why Swain will not go second-overall as Harper did; however, they also have plenty of similarities.

Swain, while capable, is not the same level of distributor that Harper is, and will likely never reach the level that even a rookie Harper is at. He is also a significantly worse shooter from outside.

Where they are similar is their ability to take defenders off the dribble, attack the basket, and finish with elite touch. Swain can not be a full-time guard like Harper is due to his outside shot; however, he can be efficient as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and find open teammates on drive-and-kick opportunities the same way Harper does.

Swain's tendency towards turnovers cements his preclusion from being a lead offensive initiator in the NBA, he could be a scaled-down Harper-type scorer who can put a lot of pressure on the rim and find shooters when the defense collapses.

While watching the Spurs continue their race for the O'Brien, Swain should try to absorb some of Harper's higher-level passing-ability, knowing that while he will never lead an offense like Harper will, he can become a highly efficient spark-plug.

No. 3: Jalen Suggs, Guard - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suggs has the same build as Harper, minus 10 pounds, but is a different player. Where Swain can learn from Harper's big-guard scoring and distribution, he can learn from Suggs' defensive ability and hustle.

Swain took his foot off of the gas defensively to redouble his offensive efforts with the Longhorns last season but was a real defensive-playmaker in his first two seasons with Xavier. In an NBA where Swain's at-best mediocre shooting will naturally scale down his offensive role, it is easy to imagine that his energy may flow right back into his defense.

Suggs is more of a stopper than Swain is, as Swain's weakness has always been cutting off driving angles; he provides a model for a path to success in the NBA for Swain, which is currently being overlooked.

Like Swain, Suggs was the front-man for his college team, the National-Champion-runner-up Gonzaga Bulldogs, but since joining the NBA he has embraced his role as a defensive ace. Swain does not have access to the same instincts that Suggs does and will never be the same kind of point-of-attack tone-setter; he can mimic some of the defensive-playmaking, especially with his frame.

Their offensive games are also somewhat similar, as Suggs can pressure the rim from beyond the three-point line and use a variety of finishes. In Suggs, Swain should see someone who has fully realized their defensive potential and is now an important player on a title-contender.

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